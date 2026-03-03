Duos Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Closing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

The offering was led by several of the company’s largest existing shareholders alongside new institutional investors

The financing positions the company to capitalize on ~$200M NVIDIA GPU hosting LOI with Hydra Host under new CEO, Doug Recker



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), a leading provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, today announced it has closed its underwritten public offering of 8,666,666 shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses. The offering included participation from several of the Company’s largest existing institutional shareholders alongside new institutional investors. The financing positions the Company to capitalize on its approximately $200 million NVIDIA GPU hosting letter of intent with Hydra Host under the leadership of Doug Recker, who will become Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2026. The closing of the offering occurred on March 2, 2026.

“This financing represents a strong vote of confidence from both new and existing investors, as well as our new strategic partner Hydra Host, in Duos’ leadership, strategy and growth trajectory,” said Mr. Recker. “With this capital now secured, we can pursue our $200 million LOI, while accelerating the commercialization of our high-power EDC business model. We are expanding our Edge AI platform, advancing hyperscaler-aligned AI infrastructure initiatives, and positioning the Company to scale toward our 2026 objectives. Demand for distributed AI compute and GPU capacity continues to build, and we believe Duos is strategically positioned to convert that demand into sustained revenue growth and long-term shareholder value.”

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to expand, accelerate, and further commercialize the Company’s Edge Data Center business and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Titan Partners, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as the sole bookrunner for the offering. The public offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-293372) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 11, 2026, and declared effective by the SEC on February 12, 2026. The public offering was made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be accessed for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or obtained by contacting Titan Partners Group LLC, a division of American Capital Partners, LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 49th Floor, New York, NY 10007, by phone at (929) 833-1246 or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our expectations regarding the completion, terms, size, and timing of the public offering, and with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares, in addition to our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts

Corporate

Fei Kwong

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT)

+1.904.652.1625 | DUOT@duostech.com

Duos Edge AI

Media Contact

iMiller Public Relations

+1.914.315.6424 | duosedge@imillerpr.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.