1inch Launches Trade Mode, Rebrands Pro to Terminal, Speeds Up Swaps

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch, the DeFi ecosystem, today announced a set of major upgrades across its ecosystem, including the launch of a new Trade Mode featuring a cleaner, more structured interface, the introduction of 1inch Terminal for experienced traders replacing Pro Mode, and significantly faster swap speeds across its infrastructure and APIs.

After analysing user data and community feedback following the launch of 1inch.com during last year’s rebrand, the team has been working on several refinements to optimise performance and usability. This process culminates today in two major updates to 1inch.com. At the same time, 1inch has continued to prioritise infrastructure-wide improvements — not only refining the user interface and experience, but also significantly reducing swap execution times to deliver faster, more efficient performance across the platform.

Trade Mode Announced

The 1inch.com new Trade Mode reintroduces proven professional trading workflows within a cleaner, more structured interface designed for clarity and control. It emphasizes explicit execution settings and transparent trade visibility. As a result, users can now execute classic swaps with configurable parameters, place and manage limit orders with full lifecycle tracking and customize gas and slippage on a per-trade basis.

Users can also view integrated price charts and market context, inspect routing and liquidity paths before execution, monitor transaction history and order status with clarity, and access all features through a dedicated entry point built specifically for advanced trading.

1inch Pro becomes Terminal

1inch Pro was introduced in October, as an advanced interface designed to deliver more granular execution options, greater flexibility than Simple Swap, and access to advanced order functionality. Today, Pro mode will transition to Terminal following significant enhancements, including, custom gas and slippage settings, improved trade history with full visibility of all limit orders, upgraded Pair Picker sorting with a favourites feature for each pair and a dedicated network selector integrated into the header.

Swap Speed Increase

Outside of 1inch.com improvements, today’s changes to swap speed make the experience materially faster and noticeably improved in real-world usage. Intent-based swap execution is now nearly twice as fast, with median execution time reduced from 26 seconds to 14 seconds and 25% of swaps settling in under 9 seconds. These gains come from ongoing execution optimisation, with the non-custodial model and trust assumptions unchanged.

Cross-chain swaps have also been significantly accelerated, with execution now taking seconds rather than minutes on optimised routes. Performance is competitive with leading bridges, while maintaining 1inch’s routing efficiency and transparency advantages. Reduced finality and validation phases minimise idle waiting time, and execution timing is now tuned per network rather than relying on conservative, one-size-fits-all parameters. Importantly, cross-chain swaps remain fully non-custodial, secure, and transparent.

“When building any technology, an innovation feedback loop is essential. However, a careful balance must be struck between giving users exactly what they ask for and offering them new possibilities they haven’t considered,” said Sergej Kunz, Co-founder of 1inch. “At 1inch, we have been innovating in the DeFi space since introducing DEX aggregation to the market in 2019, and our success is predicated on our ability to maintain that balance. Today’s raft of user-centric enhancements is designed to deliver greater clarity, control and performance. We heard you, we built, and today we ship.”

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 26M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with $600M+ in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a dedicated business portal giving access to its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

