OverDrive Appoints Digital Media Veteran Marc DeBevoise as President in Strategic Leadership Expansion

CLEVELAND, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverDrive, home to Libby, Sora, and Kanopy, exists to connect libraries and schools with the digital content that transforms learning and expands access to knowledge. To lead that mission into its next chapter, OverDrive today announced the appointment of Marc DeBevoise as President and member of the Board of Directors. DeBevoise brings a track record of building and scaling digital platforms at Brightcove, Paramount Global, and CBS Interactive.

"Marc is a transformational leader who has scaled multiformat platforms serving millions of users," said Steve Potash, Founder & CEO of OverDrive. "His experience building direct-to-consumer and enterprise platforms, alongside a deep understanding of content ecosystems and rights-holder relationships, is exactly what this moment calls for: continued product innovation, stronger content partnerships, and global execution that scales."

DeBevoise most recently served as CEO and Board Member of Brightcove and previously as Chief Digital Officer of Paramount and CEO of CBS Interactive. During his tenure at CBS and Paramount, he oversaw the company's digital portfolio and helped launch and scale direct-to-consumer streaming services including Paramount+ (originally CBS All Access), CBSN, and CBS Sports HQ.

DeBevoise joins OverDrive at a moment of strong platform momentum. In 2025, readers borrowed more than 860 million digital titles worldwide via Libby and Sora, and libraries and universities streamed over 1.1 billion minutes on Kanopy — up from 765 million checkouts and 951 million minutes in 2024.

Today, OverDrive’s global distribution network offers access to over 5 million titles across more than 100 languages and more than 40,000 videos, with rights available in more than 150 countries.

"OverDrive sits at a unique nexus of content, technology, and public impact," said DeBevoise. "Libraries and schools shape lives, and our work is about making that impact larger — expanding content choice, improving economics for the institutions we serve, and delivering experiences that meet users where they are. I'm excited to build on our strong publisher and studio relationships, helping them grow their businesses as we grow and deliver our mission to more communities around the world."

DeBevoise also serves on the Board of The Door, a large New York City non-profit youth development organization, and holds an appointment as Adjunct Professor of Digital Strategy at New York University.

Attachment