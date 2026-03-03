Better Together Agency Launches TogetherAI: Private Marketing and Public Relations AI That Knows Your Organization and Checks Every Output for Bias

Washington, DC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Together Agency, a Black woman-founded, AI-forward communications agency, today announced the launch of TogetherAI, a private communications and marketing AI platform built for small teams, nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and enterprise communications departments that are being asked to do more with less.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, TogetherAI is trained exclusively on each client organization's own documents, brand voice and institutional knowledge. Every output is automatically checked for bias before delivery. No prompting is required.

"Communications teams are being asked to do more with less every year,” said Catharine Montgomery, Founder and CEO, Better Together Agency. “TogetherAI is not a chatbot. It is a private AI that knows your organization, speaks in your voice and flags bias before your team ever sees the output. It is the infrastructure small teams have needed for years."

Built for Communications and Marketing Teams Stretched Thin

According to a McKinsey survey of U.S. C-suite leaders, 47 percent say their organizations are developing and deploying AI tools too slowly, with talent skill gaps cited as the primary barrier. TogetherAI is designed to close that gap specifically for communications teams.

Organizations using AI-powered workflow tools report saving 10 to 15 hours per team member per week, according to InnovaPilot outcomes data. Process automation research documents task time reductions from 120 hours to 2 hours in comparable workflow contexts.

Kryza Talavera, a Brand Designer, Strategist, and Visionary who uses TogetherAI in her practice, described the impact directly: "Before TogetherAI, we spent two hours just looking for files. Now it takes two minutes. That freed us up to actually talk to community leaders. We accelerated our policy work by 15 percent in just one quarter."

James Chen, Chief Communications Officer in the healthcare sector, noted: "In healthcare, we cannot afford mistakes. TogetherAI helps us write patient updates 30 percent faster while keeping data safe. The bias detection means we are speaking respectfully to all populations."

What TogetherAI Produces

TogetherAI is purpose-built for marketing and communications work. It saves teams hours on research, media monitoring, and content development so they can focus on strategy, brainstorming, and creative direction. Specific outputs include:

Press releases, talking points, blog posts and media pitches

Donor and stakeholder emails

Board briefs and executive summaries

Social media content across platforms

Communications plans

Social media advertising content

Campaign planning materials

Policy and program communications

Every output is grounded in the organization's own materials. TogetherAI does not guess. It draws from the brand voice, documents and past campaigns loaded in the organization’s knowledge base during onboarding, then checks each draft for bias before the team sees it.

What Makes TogetherAI Different

Complete privacy: Client materials are never shared with other users or used to train external AI models.

Client materials are never shared with other users or used to train external AI models. Zero prompting required: The platform learns organizational context during onboarding. Teams do not start from scratch on every project.

The platform learns organizational context during onboarding. Teams do not start from scratch on every project. Built-in bias detection: Every output is automatically scanned for biased language across race, gender, age, disability, and more — before delivery.

Every output is automatically scanned for biased language across race, gender, age, disability, and more — before delivery. SOC 2 Type 2 and Google CASA Tier 2 certified: Enterprise-grade security built on Google Cloud Platform, with SSO via Google and Microsoft Auth.

Enterprise-grade security built on Google Cloud Platform, with SSO via Google and Microsoft Auth. Data protection by design: Data Processing Agreements are in place with OpenAI and Anthropic. Client data is never used to train AI models.

Data Processing Agreements are in place with OpenAI and Anthropic. Client data is never used to train AI models. Rapid deployment: Full onboarding in days, not months.

Full onboarding in days, not months. Ongoing training: We work directly with your team so everyone knows how to get the most out of TogetherAI right away.

"This is not about replacing communicators. It is about giving small teams the capacity to do strategic work instead of administrative tasks,” said Montgomery. TogetherAI handles the research, drafting and file management. Communications professionals handle the strategy, the relationships and the decisions that move missions forward."

Why Now

The launch comes at a moment when communications teams face mounting pressure to produce more content across more channels with fewer resources. Generic AI tools have accelerated output but introduced new risks: hallucinated facts, generic voice and language that can alienate the very audiences organizations are trying to reach.

Better Together Agency's own research reinforces the stakes. The agency's Biases in Generative AI Impact Report, which surveyed 1,010 U.S. adults, found that 92 percent of respondents believe companies must address generative AI bias. Fairness ranked second, after accuracy, when choosing AI-driven products. Nearly 25 percent of consumers said they are more likely to support brands that actively address AI bias.

TogetherAI was built to address problems at once: private, organization-specific AI that produces accurate, on-brand content and checks every output for bias before anyone sees it.

Availability

TogetherAI is available now. Organizations can request a demo at https://thebettertogetheragency.com/get-in-touch.

About Better Together Agency

Better Together Agency is a Black woman-founded, AI-forward communications agency that creates integrated campaigns for mission-driven work. Founded by Catharine Montgomery and based in Washington, D.C., the agency combines strategic storytelling with human-first AI integration to advance equity and drive change. The agency conducts the only communications-industry-led study of generative AI bias and works with nonprofits, associations, corporate partners and government clients across health, policy and social impact sectors. Learn more at thebettertogetheragency.com.

