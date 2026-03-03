LivTech Announces Strategic Executive Appointments of Ron Kozlin, CFO and Andrew Goode, VP of Development

Knoxville, TN, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivTech, a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare tech solutions specifically designed for senior care, today announced a significant expansion of its senior leadership team with the appointment of Ron Kozlin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Andrew Goode as VP of Development. These hires mark a pivotal milestone in the company’s journey as it scales its technical infrastructure and financial operations to meet increasing market demand. Kozlin and Goode’s deep industry expertise will help LivTech accelerate SaaS innovation and financial strategy following several years of substantial growth. “These additions to our executive leadership team are a transformative step for LivTech,” said Mike Scarbrough, CEO, LivTech. “After a period of rapid growth, we’re at an opportune stage to shape the future of technology designed to transform aging care for seniors. Ron’s financial insights and proven leadership will provide a strong foundation for the company’s continued growth and scale. At the same time, Andrew’s deep technical pedigree will ensure our products and solutions remain at the forefront of healthcare technological innovation.”

Overseeing financial stewardship for the next stage of growth

Ron Kozlin joins LivTech as CFO with over three decades of expertise guiding software and technology organizations through growth, transformation and PE-backed value creation. This includes a wealth of experience in healthcare technology, revenue cycle management, and SaaS sectors. In his role, Kozlin will lead the financial strategy and organizational oversight necessary to support the company’s continued expansion across healthcare technology and services and its long-term growth objectives.

In addition to senior financial leadership roles across multiple software companies, including Nextech Systems, ClarisHealth, Pilgrim Software, and Fortress Technologies, Ron spent three years as a Finance Operating Partner with Francisco Partners, including interim CFO roles at Office Ally and Edifecs. This appointment also reunites Kozlin and Scarbrough, marking their third professional collaboration, which includes a successful transformation at Nextech Systems, a prominent healthcare SaaS firm.

Strengthening technical innovation and product development

As VP of Development, Andrew Goode brings over 20 years of experience across the software and SaaS landscape. His career has been defined by a “developer-at-heart” philosophy: from his roots in writing code and designing architecture to leading engineering teams within VC-backed startups and PE-owned organizations. Goode brings with him a well-rounded view of what it takes to build great products and strong engineering cultures.

In his new role, Goode will lead LivTech's engineering innovation for its healthcare technology solutions. Drawing on his background as a former CTO, he will focus on accelerating LivTech’s product roadmap by streamlining product delivery, fostering a culture of continuous learning and curiosity, and actively removing technical roadblocks.

A Year of Momentum

These strategic executive hires are milestones in a year of significant evolution for LivTech’s internal operations. With the transition from interim leadership to a permanent executive bench, the company is positioned to enter its next phase of innovation and market expansion.

About LivTech

At LivTech, we provide a comprehensive suite of solutions specifically designed for senior care. Our objective is to enhance operational efficiency across crucial elements of the care continuum. Our offerings include senior care-focused EHRs for physicians, senior living communities and in-home care organizations that cover vital aspects such as patient records management, medication administration, care coordination, and reporting. We support the success of our EHR solutions with market-leading operational, RCM, payments, and billing solutions so that organizations can be confident that they are providing the best care in the most efficient ways possible. For more information, visit livtech.com.