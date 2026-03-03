Introducing AI-Powered Creativity in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel today announced CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, featuring powerful new AI tools designed to enhance creativity and streamline professional design workflows. This latest release of the award-winning graphic design software delivers intelligent capabilities that help designers, illustrators, and creative professionals generate, remix, and refine images more efficiently, all while staying firmly in control of their creative vision.

“CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 represents an exciting step forward in bringing AI into the hands of designers in a meaningful way,” said Prakash Channagiri, Senior Director of Product Management for CorelDRAW. “By combining powerful new generative and image editing tools with the precision CorelDRAW is known for, we’re helping creative professionals move from concept to finished design faster, while remaining fully in control of every creative decision.”

Here’s what’s new in CorelDRAW® Graphics Suite 2026

NEW! Generate images with AI: Create unique images from scratch or from existing content using the new AI Generate docker/inspector in CorelDRAW® and Corel PHOTO-PAINT™. Enter a text prompt, choose aspect ratios, generate multiple variations, and apply optional styles or color palettes to match your creative vision.

NEW! Remix images with AI: Quickly transform photos and mockups using AI-powered remixing. Using the Nano Banana model, designers can swap elements, change environments, and explore visual concepts with near-instant edits that are ideal for rapid ideation and experimentation.

NEW! Remove backgrounds with AI: Remove photo backgrounds instantly with a one-click AI tool that delivers clean, ready-to-use results, even around fine details like hair and fabric.

NEW! Mask photos with AI: Gain greater precision in Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ with AI-assisted subject selection and clip masking, making complex masking tasks faster and more accurate.

ENHANCED! Modern user interface: Work more comfortably with a modernized interface designed to reduce friction across everyday design tasks.

ENHANCED! Performance and stability: Benefit from significantly improved performance and stability, including up to 3X times faster or more application launch times.

NEW! CorelDRAW Web updates: Subscribers and maintenance customers benefit from updates to CorelDRAW Web, including the same innovative AI tools available in CorelDRAW on the desktop.

NEW! Subscriber-exclusive content: Subscribers and maintenance customers receive 50 additional pixel-based brushes and more than 200 new design templates.

NEW! AI credits: AI credits provide access to generative AI tools across CorelDRAW Graphics Suite. Subscribers and maintenance customers receive 2,000 credits each month, while one-time purchase customers receive a one-time allocation of 2,000 credits. Customers can try the new AI tools for free and generate up to 100 images, and additional credits are available for purchase as needed.





In addition to the updates in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026, CorelDRAW Go, the beginner-friendly online design tool for creative enthusiasts and aspiring designers, now includes AI-powered image generation and remixing features, as well as new curated Text presets for logos, badges, and sticker creation. These updates make it easier than ever to create original visuals, explore design variations, and bring ideas to life directly in the browser.

Here’s what’s new in CorelDRAW® Go™

NEW! Create AI images from scratch: Generate custom visuals from simple text prompts using models such as Flux Schnell, Stable Diffusion 3.5, and Nano Banana. Choose aspect ratios, generate multiple variations, and apply style presets to match your project.

NEW! Generate AI images from content: Start with a blank canvas, reference image, or existing design object, then let AI reimagine it. Adjust how closely results follow your reference and create unique, commercially usable assets.

NEW! Remix images with AI: Transform photos and mockups using natural language prompts to swap elements, modify scenes, and explore design variations with near-instant results.

NEW! Text presets: Create styled text for logos, badges, stickers, and more using curated text presets that make it quick and easy to get started on creative projects.





Availability and Pricing

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is available on Windows, macOS, and web in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, and Japanese. Subscription is $269 USD / €369 / £319 per year. CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2026 is available for one-time purchase at the suggested retail price of $549 USD / €779 / £659. EUR and GBP prices include VAT.

To compare purchase options of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite, please visit: https://www.coreldraw.com/en/product/coreldraw/#compare

For more information about business licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/business, and for more information about educational licenses, visit www.coreldraw.com/education.

CorelDRAW Web is available to all CorelDRAW subscribers and active maintenance customers and is supported on the most recent versions of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox, on both Windows and macOS. To learn more about CorelDRAW Web, or to try a 15-day trial, visit: web.coreldraw.com

CorelDRAW Go performs best with Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, with the latest updates, on both Windows and macOS, and is available in English, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, and Czech. A subscription is $9.99 USD / €9.99 / £8.99 monthly or $99 USD / €115 / £95 per year. EUR and GBP prices include VAT. To learn more about CorelDRAW Go, visit: go.coreldraw.com

For more information about AI credits, please visit: www.coreldraw.com/creditpacks

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

