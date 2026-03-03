Mary Kay® Unmasks the Possibilities of All-Day Glow and Long-Lasting Moisture With New No-Rinse Hydrating Cream Mask

DALLAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skincare innovation, announces the launch of the Mary Kay® Hydrating Cream Mask, a deeply hydrating, easy-to-use formula for all skin types and ages, inspired by the evolving priorities and trends of Gen Z and Millennial consumers. This deeply moisturizing, no-rinse face mask is formulated to instantly smooth, calm and refresh skin while delivering up to 12 hours of on-the-go hydration.1

Created for modern lifestyles shaped by long days, late nights, travel and environmental stressors, the Hydrating Cream Mask serves as a versatile and mess-free solution that effortlessly fits into any skincare routine, including as a supplement to the Mary Kay® Skin Care line. The latest addition to Mary Kay’s growing portfolio of advanced beauty solutions, the Hydrating Cream Mask’s creamy formula envelops the skin in moisture, leaving it feeling both soft and smooth, while promoting a renewed, refreshed complexion.

“At Mary Kay, we believe the future of skincare lies at the intersection of advanced science and everyday simplicity,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. “As consumer needs become more personalized and multigenerational, our role is to translate breakthrough research into solutions that are inclusive, intuitive and designed to support long-term skin health.”

The multi-use mask offers limitless no-rinse possibilities that fit into any lifestyle and can be applied with clean hands or with the Mary Kay® Mask Applicator.

For a 20-minute moisture surge, users can apply a thin layer to clean skin on the face and neck, massaging in any excess product without rinsing.

For intense hydration, a thicker layer can be applied and worn overnight.

In the morning, the mask can serve as a perfect pre-makeup glow-up, preparing the skin without leaving a sticky residue.

The mask can be used on hands, elbows, knees, or other dry areas, providing targeted hydration wherever needed.

“Hydration is one of the first things skin loses under daily stress,” said Carrissa Dowdy, Manager of Product Formulation at Mary Kay. “The Mary Kay® Hydrating Cream Mask is crafted with an impressive blend of moisturizing ingredients, including Shea Butter, Glycerin, and Hyaluronic Acid. This new launch reflects Mary Kay’s decades-long commitment to skincare research, delivering lasting hydration in a flexible, no-rinse format that goes beyond what consumers expect from a traditional face mask.”

The Shea ingredient at the heart of the Hydrating Cream Mask formula, is sustainably sourced through the Global Shea Alliance, which contributes to the empowerment of millions of women who are the “She behind the Shea” in West Africa.

Designed for dry to normal skin yet suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, the fragrance-free and oil-free formula has been dermatologist-tested and independently evaluated for skin irritancy and allergy, ensuring it is non-comedogenic.

Findings from an independent consumer study revealed the following:

94% of users experienced softer skin afterward; and

98% found the application process effortless.2

The Mary Kay® Hydrating Cream Mask retails for $24 and can be purchased through Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants or by visiting here.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at Marykay.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

1Based on a third-party independent clinical study in which 22 women wore the product for 12 hours.

2Based on a third-party independent consumer study in which 160 women used the product at least 2-3 times a week for two weeks.

