Skyward’s iCon 2026 Delivers Future‑Focused Conference, Bringing Together 400+ K-12 Leaders for Learning, Innovation, and Celebration

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward, a school administration software provider committed to helping K-12 leaders spend less time on tasks and more time with students, celebrated its 23rd Innovators Conference (iCon) February 25-27, 2026 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. This year’s event focused on the innovation of AI and Qmlativ, reflecting districts’ moves toward the latest SIS and ERP solutions available by Skyward.

With 80+ sessions from Skyward experts, districts, and business partners, iCon 2026 offered deep dives into Qmlativ optimization, migration preparation, and strategies for improving district operations. Attendees also took advantage of the highly sought‑after one‑on‑one help room, which provided individualized support for both Qmlativ users and districts preparing to transition from SMS 2.0.

“This year’s iCon made it clear: districts are ready for a more modern, connected future,” said Tom King, chief marketing officer at Skyward. “With Skyward driving that transformation, we’re seeing schools streamline operations and elevate experiences in meaningful ways. It’s exciting to witness what becomes possible when innovation and purpose come together.”

Skyward also celebrated the 2026 Leader in Excellence Awards, honoring individuals and districts that use Skyward in innovative, high‑impact ways. Recipients included:

Plano Independent School District, TX as a Qmlativ district winner

“Thanks to winning the Leader in Excellence Award, I was able to attend iCon for the first time,” said Rick Seybold. “The award has been a tremendous feeling of accomplishment for me and Grafton School District. My district has used Skyward since 1991, and I am excited to bring back new ideas from iCon that we can use in the future.”

Next year’s Innovators Conference will take place February 24-26, 2027, at TradeWinds Island Grand Resort in St. Pete Beach, Florida. For more information, visit skyward.com/icon.

