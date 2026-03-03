Xometry Deepens AI-Native Marketplace Advantage with New Enterprise Lead Time Intelligence and Personalized Pricing Models

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing , announced the release of its new Enterprise Machining Lead Time Prediction Model and enhanced dynamic pricing logic. These releases expand the Xometry Instant Quoting Engine ®, strengthening Xometry’s proprietary data advantage and deepening the design-to-fulfillment intelligence that powers its AI-native marketplace.

Together, these advancements deliver higher prediction accuracy, improved operational efficiency, and expanded rapid lead-time options. They accelerate customers’ time to market and increase delivery reliability, while reinforcing Xometry’s leadership in AI-powered industrial sourcing and its ability to close the loop between digital quoting and real-world production outcomes.

New Enterprise Machining Lead Time Prediction Model

As AI reshapes expectations in manufacturing, Xometry continues to advance its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine, which leverages deep learning trained on real-world production and delivery data from its extensive global Partner Network of manufacturing suppliers. This continuously expanding dataset enables Xometry to dynamically refine market-driven lead time options while improving reliability and execution speed for enterprise buyers.

The new Enterprise Machining Lead Time Model represents a significant expansion of Xometry’s predictive intelligence capabilities, enabled by the scale and depth of performance data generated across its global Partner Network.

Key impacts of this release include:

Superior prediction accuracy: The model provides customers with more reliable timelines for their custom-ordered parts, having achieved a significant improvement in RMSLE (Root Mean Squared Logarithmic Error) compared to its predecessor.

The model provides customers with more reliable timelines for their custom-ordered parts, having achieved a significant improvement in RMSLE (Root Mean Squared Logarithmic Error) compared to its predecessor. Expanded rapid delivery offerings: Based on learning from Xometry’s historical supplier performance dataset, the model now optimizes for and facilitates 1-day lead times across a growing catalog of materials and geometries.

Based on learning from Xometry’s historical supplier performance dataset, the model now optimizes for and facilitates 1-day lead times across a growing catalog of materials and geometries. Enhanced operational throughput: Beyond enabling faster turnarounds, the model will drive a reduction in standard lead time offering for Xometry's customers.

Beyond enabling faster turnarounds, the model will drive a reduction in standard lead time offering for Xometry's customers. Expanded feature integration: The updated model leverages a training dataset four times larger than previous versions and now factors in critical overhead requirements, including specialized certifications (example AS9100D, ISO 9001), new materials, and advanced finishing options (example PTFE Impregnated Hard Anodize, Black Oxide).

Personalized Pricing for Optimized Sourcing

Complementing these speed advancements, Xometry is enhancing the dynamic pricing logic that powers the pricing intelligence layer of its Instant Quoting Engine.

In contrast to traditional supply chain software, which relies on static pricing rules or predefined cost tables, Xometry utilizes a "conversion rate model" that analyzes unique geometric features, quote configurations, and customer-specific historical data to construct a price-response function for every individual quote and part.

Following successful user testing in Q4 2025, these models are being deployed more broadly to U.S. customers in Q1 2026, with the goal of improving the buyer and partner experience and increasing revenue per user.

Accelerating the Marketplace Flywheel

"This release represents more than just an incremental update; it is a foundation for future innovations and a fundamental shift in how we approach manufacturing speed and reliability at scale," said Vaidy Raghavan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Xometry . "By closing the data loop with our Partner Network and accelerating model deployment cycles through continuous training, we have reduced the time from insight to production impact. This allows us to solve complex, context-dependent sourcing challenges that static software or isolated AI agents cannot address."

Xometry’s proprietary pricing and sourcing models are embedded directly within live marketplace transactions, integrating digital quoting, supplier selection, production performance, and delivery outcomes into a closed-loop learning system. Each completed order strengthens future predictions, increasing accuracy, speed, and reliability across the network.

By embedding design-to-fulfillment intelligence directly into engineers’ workflows, Xometry reduces information asymmetry in manufacturing procurement, transforming what has historically been a fragmented, manual coordination problem into a scalable competitive advantage grounded in both digital intelligence and physical-world execution.

For more information about Xometry’s AI-native manufacturing solutions, visit xometry.com .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

