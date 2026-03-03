Human Appeal hosts global Grand Iftars, providing over 250,000 meals for vulnerable people this Ramadan

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global humanitarian charity, Human Appeal, announces a series of large-scale Grand Iftar events this Ramadan, providing a total of 250,302 meals to vulnerable people across seven countries affected by conflict, displacement and poverty.

The Grand Iftars are currently underway in Gaza and Syria and have been carried out across Iraq, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, providing complete hot meals alongside safe communal spaces where families can break their fast together in dignity. In Sudan alone, seven Grand Iftar events have been held, reaching almost 31,000 beneficiaries.

In Gaza, over 12,000 internally displaced have been benefitting from a major communal Iftar event. Families currently living in overcrowded displacement sites with limited access to food, fuel, clean water and electricity will receive freshly prepared hot meals in a safe and organised setting. Priority will be given to women-headed households, children, elderly people and individuals with disabilities.

Across many of the targeted locations, food insecurity has reached critical levels. Ongoing conflict, economic instability and disrupted supply chains have left families unable to afford or prepare even a basic Iftar meal. Displacement sites often lack cooking facilities and safe communal areas, compounding both physical hardship and emotional distress during the holy month.

Through these Grand Iftars, Human Appeal aims not only to address immediate hunger but also to restore and strengthen communities and provide emotional relief. Events will include site preparation, organised seating, cultural elements reflective of Ramadan traditions, and structured crowd management to ensure safety and inclusive participation.

All meals will be delivered in coordination with Human Appeal’s local partners and existing hot meals programmes, ensuring accountability, quality control and effective monitoring, evaluation, and learning (MEAL) mechanisms.

Mohamed Chahtane, Human Appeal's Head of Global Supply Chain, comments: “Ramadan is a time of reflection, generosity and unity. For families enduring displacement and hardship, being able to break their fast together in safety and dignity is profoundly meaningful. These Grand Iftars are about more than feeding mouths - they are about restoring hope, connection and a sense of community.”

Human Appeal continues to scale its Ramadan response globally to meet rising humanitarian needs and ensure vulnerable families are not left behind during the holy month.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal is a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and development programmes at home and abroad across 30 countries worldwide.

