Data Center Networking Technology Global Markets Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Leading Players - Cisco Systems, Dell, Broadcom, Arista Networks, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The global market for data center networking technologies is expected to grow from $45.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $103 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030

The data center networking technology market is growing in developed markets and developing economies, due to a surge in demand for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions across residential, commercial, and government sectors.







Advanced data center networking technologies offer high bandwidth, reduced latency, and improved thermal and power efficiency. Through the integration of hundreds of servers in leaf-spine topologies -- a two-layer network architecture that consists of leaf switches (the access layer) and spine switches (the backbone layer), high-performance switches, optical interconnects, programmable accelerators known as SmartNICs, and data processing units (DPUs) enable transparent scalability.

(DPUs are specialized processors for offloading and accelerating data-centric tasks like networking, storage, and security from a CPU.) Cloud-native apps, multi-cloud scenarios, and AI/ML workloads may all be supported by these configurable and energy-efficient network fabrics.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the data center networking technology market by three segments: components, data center types, and industry. Components include hardware, software, and services. Data center types include colocation data centers, hyperscale data centers, enterprise data centers, and managed services data centers. Industries include IT and telecom, the banking and financial services industry (BFSI), government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, energy, and others.



The report also analyzes the global market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates market drivers and challenges, and emerging trends in AI-based data centers. The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.



The report includes:

56 data tables and 47 additional tables

Overview and an analysis of the global markets for data center networking technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028 and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by component, data center type, industry, and region

Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables

Impact analysis of the U.S. tariffs on the market for data center networking technologies

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the Leading Companies

Cisco Systems Inc

Dell Technologies

Broadcom Inc

Arista Networks Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 126 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $45.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $103 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Future Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors

GDP

Inflation

Interest Rates

Geopolitical Risks

Trade Policies

Government Incentives

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Supply Chain Disruptions

Innovation and R&D Challenges

Value Chain Analysis

Component Development

Manufacturing and Assembly

Distribution and Logistics

Deployment and Operation

Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Potential for New Entrants

Level of Competitiveness

Availability of Substitutes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and Hyperscale Data Centers

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions

Growing Need for Low-Latency and High-Bandwidth Data Transmission

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Capital Investment and Operational Costs

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Market Opportunities

Growing Integration of AI and Automation in Data Center Networks

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Silicon Photonics-Based Interconnects

AI-Driven Network Orchestration and Programmable Switches

Quantum-Safe Networking and Post-Quantum Cryptography

Patent Analysis

Regional Patterns

Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Component

Takeaways

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakdown by Data Center Type

Takeaways

Colocation Data Centers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Managed Services Data Centers

Market Breakdown by Industry

Takeaways

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ecosystem Participants

Component Suppliers

Networking Equipment Manufacturers

OEMs

Distributors

Service Providers

Analysis of Leading Companies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies

Broadcom Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Recent Industry Developments

Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the Data Center Network Technology Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Extreme Networks

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Nokia

NVIDIA Corp.

