Data Center Networking Technology Global Markets Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Leading Players - Cisco Systems, Dell, Broadcom, Arista Networks, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The global market for data center networking technologies is expected to grow from $45.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $103 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030
The data center networking technology market is growing in developed markets and developing economies, due to a surge in demand for digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions across residential, commercial, and government sectors.
Advanced data center networking technologies offer high bandwidth, reduced latency, and improved thermal and power efficiency. Through the integration of hundreds of servers in leaf-spine topologies -- a two-layer network architecture that consists of leaf switches (the access layer) and spine switches (the backbone layer), high-performance switches, optical interconnects, programmable accelerators known as SmartNICs, and data processing units (DPUs) enable transparent scalability.
(DPUs are specialized processors for offloading and accelerating data-centric tasks like networking, storage, and security from a CPU.) Cloud-native apps, multi-cloud scenarios, and AI/ML workloads may all be supported by these configurable and energy-efficient network fabrics.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the data center networking technology market by three segments: components, data center types, and industry. Components include hardware, software, and services. Data center types include colocation data centers, hyperscale data centers, enterprise data centers, and managed services data centers. Industries include IT and telecom, the banking and financial services industry (BFSI), government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, energy, and others.
The report also analyzes the global market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. It evaluates market drivers and challenges, and emerging trends in AI-based data centers. The study concludes with an analysis of leading companies and their offerings. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the forecast period.
The report includes:
- 56 data tables and 47 additional tables
- Overview and an analysis of the global markets for data center networking technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026, 2028 and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by component, data center type, industry, and region
- Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables
- Impact analysis of the U.S. tariffs on the market for data center networking technologies
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|126
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$45.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$103 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors
- GDP
- Inflation
- Interest Rates
- Geopolitical Risks
- Trade Policies
- Government Incentives
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Innovation and R&D Challenges
- Value Chain Analysis
- Component Development
- Manufacturing and Assembly
- Distribution and Logistics
- Deployment and Operation
- Ongoing Support and Performance Optimization
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Level of Competitiveness
- Availability of Substitutes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Cloud Computing and Hyperscale Data Centers
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions
- Growing Need for Low-Latency and High-Bandwidth Data Transmission
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Capital Investment and Operational Costs
- Data Security and Privacy Concerns
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Integration of AI and Automation in Data Center Networks
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Silicon Photonics-Based Interconnects
- AI-Driven Network Orchestration and Programmable Switches
- Quantum-Safe Networking and Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Patent Analysis
- Regional Patterns
- Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Component
- Takeaways
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Data Center Type
- Takeaways
- Colocation Data Centers
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Managed Services Data Centers
- Market Breakdown by Industry
- Takeaways
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Other Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ecosystem Participants
- Component Suppliers
- Networking Equipment Manufacturers
- OEMs
- Distributors
- Service Providers
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies
- Broadcom Inc.
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Recent Industry Developments
Chapter 8 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Data Center Network Technology Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- Arista Networks Inc.
- Broadcom
- Ciena Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Extreme Networks
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Nokia
- NVIDIA Corp.
