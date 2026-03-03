COREWEAVE, INC. (NASDAQ: CRWV) CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Berger Montague Encourages Investors With Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm By March 13, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) (“CoreWeave” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities during the period from March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

CoreWeave, a Livingston, NJ-based AI cloud computing company, brands itself as a “Hyperscaler,” offering advanced AI infrastructure and proprietary software via its Cloud Platform.

The Company’s March 28, 2025 IPO offered shares at $40 per share, and soared to $183.58 by June 20, 2025, with demand described as “robust” and “unprecedented.”

The complaint alleges misstatements regarding CoreWeave’s ability to meet demand and understated risks from reliance on a single third-party data center provider. When the truth began to be revealed in October 2025, investors suffered massive losses.

