Tekton Research Appoints Dr. Jara McDonald as Executive Medical Director to Support Continued Growth in Cardiometabolic Research

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial organization with 25 research sites across North America, today announced the appointment of Jara McDonald, MD, FAAFP, DABOM, as Executive Medical Director. Double board-certified in Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine, Dr. McDonald brings more than a decade of experience in cardiometabolic clinical care and research.

In her new executive role, Dr. McDonald will lead enterprise-level medical strategy across Tekton’s growing network of sites. She will oversee participant safety, scientific integrity, regulatory compliance, and operational excellence while serving as the organization’s primary medical liaison to sponsors, CROs, and investigators.

Dr. McDonald currently serves as a Principal Investigator and Cardiometabolic Research Lead at Tekton’s dedicated San Antonio research center. Over her career, she has conducted a broad range of clinical trials and built a reputation for blending evidence-based medicine with a whole-person, mind-body approach to care.

“Dr. McDonald’s leadership reflects our commitment to physician-led research and clinical excellence,” said Taryn Collett, Chief Operating Officer of Tekton Research. “Her expertise in obesity and diabetes care, combined with her deep respect for patient education and safety, directly supports our strategic growth in cardiometabolic research.”

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as Tekton continues expanding its cardiometabolic research footprint. The organization currently supports cardiometabolic studies across its network with board-certified endocrinology, diabetes, and obesity medicine specialists driving enrollment performance and data quality.

“Evidence-based mind-body wellness is my passion, and the ability to participate in leading-edge research to further health, wellness, and prevention of disease is thrilling,” said Dr. McDonald. “Being part of the Tekton team has been incredible. I couldn’t ask for a more patient-focused, motivated, safety-oriented, and caring team than our Tekton crew.”

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial company conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

