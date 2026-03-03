Canadian Legacy Project and HavenPoint Health Announce National Partnership to Launch Sister Strength Program for Women Veterans

CALGARY, Alberta and OTTAWA, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Legacy Project is pleased to announce a national partnership with HavenPoint Health to launch Sister Strength, a mental health program designed specifically to address the unique needs of Canadian women veterans.

This collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared commitment to advancing veteran wellbeing through high-quality, accessible healthcare delivery. Sister Strength is a 24-week, therapist-led group counselling program that provides a safe, supportive, and trauma-informed environment where women veterans can engage in healing, connection and recovery alongside peers with shared military experiences.

A defining outcome of the program is the intentional development of a peer-led support network. Upon completion of the 24-week structured clinical counselling program, peer leaders are identified and empowered to assume a role of peer support lead for future group connections. This dual purpose model provides healing for participants through the initial therapist-led counselling program, while building a durable, peer-led support framework that persists beyond the program, contributing to long-term resilience, community integration, and improved health outcomes.

The Sister Strength program was developed in direct response to the persistent barriers to care for women veterans and the need for gender-specific, accessible mental health supports. By offering a national, private, group-based model, the program will help reduce systemic barriers and ensures women veterans can access meaningful mental health care. Sister Strength is provided at no cost to participants and operates under strict privacy and confidentiality standards, including no participant information shared with any government agencies.

“The Canadian Legacy Project is excited to collaborate with HavenPoint Health on the Sister Strength initiative. Since 2008, we have provided free programs to support our veteran’s community, and we recognize the growing need for both group therapy and peer-to-peer support networks specifically designed for Canadian female veterans. By funding this project, we aim to prioritize the support of our female veterans, as we acknowledge that they experience trauma in unique ways and are twice as likely to develop PTSD compared to their male counterparts. This heightened risk is often linked to sexual assault, sexual harassment, and combat-related trauma,” notes David Howard, President, Canadian Legacy Project.

“HavenPoint Health is honoured to partner with the Canadian Legacy Project to deliver this highly relevant and timely initiative. Sister Strength reflects our joint commitment to evidence-informed, trauma-responsive mental health care that addresses the distinct and unmet needs of women veterans. Through this national partnership, we are advancing an accessible, group-based model that prioritizes clinical safety, continuity of care, peer connection, and sustainable improvement in mental health. We believe this program can redefine what equitable, trauma-based healthcare looks like for Canadian women veterans,” shares Colleen Howard, Senior Director, Strategy & Development, HavenPoint Health.

Additional details regarding the national launch of Sister Strength, including eligibility and enrolment information, will be released later this month. Interested participants and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the Canadian Legacy Project and HavenPoint Health websites and follow their social media channels for upcoming announcements.

Canadian Legacy Project

Suite 900, 2424 – 4th Street SW

Calgary, Alberta T2S 2T4

www.canadianlegacy.org

Dave Howard, President

dave@eventgroup.ca

HavenPoint Health

Suite 204, 78 George Street

Ottawa, ON K1N 5W1

www.havenpoint.health

Colleen Howard, Senior Director

colleen.howard@havenpoint.health



