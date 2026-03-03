Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Global Research Report 2025: A $58.1 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Plant Metabolites for Drug Discovery and Biotechnological Integration for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs is expected to grow from $38.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $58.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report provides an overview of the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for 2024 as the base year data and estimated data for the forecast period, which is 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented based on product, application and region. By type, the market is segmented into plant-derived drugs and botanicals.





This report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with a focus on the key firms in the global market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments.



The use of conventional treatments based on regional herbs, combined with technological advancements, has gained popularity in recent decades for treating wounds and illnesses. New bioactive compounds derived from plants have been developed as a result, although post-marketing studies and clinical trials have not been successful enough to meet FDA regulations.



Throughout history, plants have been utilized as a source of medicine, and they still form the basis of many modern medications. But even though botanical medicine served as the foundation for the modern pharmaceutical industry, synthetic techniques in drug development are now commonplace.



The pharmaceutical and biotech industries have accepted the new reality brought about by science-driven translational research and botanical development, resulting in significant shifts in approaches, technology, and disciplines.



The report includes:

47 data tables and 47 additional tables

An overview of the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the botanical and plant-derived drugs, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the botanical and plant-derived drugs, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Detailed information on some of the botanical or plant products that have received FDA approval for prescription medications, such as Veregen and Fulyzaq, and a discussion of their therapeutic advantages over synthetic substitutes

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants of the industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of Major Companies

Bayer

Novartis

Jaguar Health Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $38.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Overview

Current Market Scenario

Segmental Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

History of Plant-Derived Medicines

Ancient Egyptian Healing Practices (Circa 1500 BCE)

Chinese Herbal Medicine (Ancient times)

Plant-Derived Products in the Traditional Pharmacopeias

Quinine: A Malaria Breakthrough from Cinchona (17th Century)

Aspirin: A Gift from the Willow Tree (19th Century)

Botanical Drugs Value Chain

Cultivation and Collection

Primary Processing

Regulatory, Manufacturing and Consumers

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Demographic Factors

Geopolitical Factors

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential of New Entrants: Moderate to High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate to High

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

Threat of Substitute Products or Services: Moderate

Level of Competitiveness: High

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Shift in Consumer Preference for Natural-Origin Therapeutics

Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile

Advances in Extraction, Purification, and Analytical Technologies

Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Supportive Regulatory Frameworks

Market Restraints

Complex Composition and Lack of Standardization

Lack of Funding for Botanical Drugs R&D

Market Opportunities

Application of Plant Metabolites for Drug Discovery

Growing Biotechnological Integration for Personalized Medicine Development

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Other Countries

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Key Takeaways

Single-Omics Approaches

Multi-Omics Approaches

Fermentation Technology

Pipeline Analysis

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Botanical Drugs

Plant-Derived Drugs

Market Analysis by Application

Key Takeaways

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Botanical Drug Companies

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and Initiatives of the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Industry

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Companies Featured

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

GSK plc

Jaguar Health

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Mallinckrodt

MediWound

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

