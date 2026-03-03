Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs Global Research Report 2025: A $58.1 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Plant Metabolites for Drug Discovery and Biotechnological Integration for Personalized Medicine

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical and Plant-derived Drugs: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs is expected to grow from $38.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $58.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The report provides an overview of the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for 2024 as the base year data and estimated data for the forecast period, which is 2025 through 2030. The market is segmented based on product, application and region. By type, the market is segmented into plant-derived drugs and botanicals.
This report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market. It analyzes environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments. The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, with a focus on the key firms in the global market. It also has a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments.
The use of conventional treatments based on regional herbs, combined with technological advancements, has gained popularity in recent decades for treating wounds and illnesses. New bioactive compounds derived from plants have been developed as a result, although post-marketing studies and clinical trials have not been successful enough to meet FDA regulations.
Throughout history, plants have been utilized as a source of medicine, and they still form the basis of many modern medications. But even though botanical medicine served as the foundation for the modern pharmaceutical industry, synthetic techniques in drug development are now commonplace.
The pharmaceutical and biotech industries have accepted the new reality brought about by science-driven translational research and botanical development, resulting in significant shifts in approaches, technology, and disciplines.
The report includes:
- 47 data tables and 47 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for botanical and plant-derived drugs
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the botanical and plant-derived drugs, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, application and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the botanical and plant-derived drugs, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Detailed information on some of the botanical or plant products that have received FDA approval for prescription medications, such as Veregen and Fulyzaq, and a discussion of their therapeutic advantages over synthetic substitutes
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants of the industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$38.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$58.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Segmental Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- History of Plant-Derived Medicines
- Ancient Egyptian Healing Practices (Circa 1500 BCE)
- Chinese Herbal Medicine (Ancient times)
- Plant-Derived Products in the Traditional Pharmacopeias
- Quinine: A Malaria Breakthrough from Cinchona (17th Century)
- Aspirin: A Gift from the Willow Tree (19th Century)
- Botanical Drugs Value Chain
- Cultivation and Collection
- Primary Processing
- Regulatory, Manufacturing and Consumers
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Demographic Factors
- Geopolitical Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential of New Entrants: Moderate to High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate to High
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate
- Threat of Substitute Products or Services: Moderate
- Level of Competitiveness: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Shift in Consumer Preference for Natural-Origin Therapeutics
- Favorable Safety and Tolerability Profile
- Advances in Extraction, Purification, and Analytical Technologies
- Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Supportive Regulatory Frameworks
- Market Restraints
- Complex Composition and Lack of Standardization
- Lack of Funding for Botanical Drugs R&D
- Market Opportunities
- Application of Plant Metabolites for Drug Discovery
- Growing Biotechnological Integration for Personalized Medicine Development
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Europe
- Other Countries
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Key Takeaways
- Single-Omics Approaches
- Multi-Omics Approaches
- Fermentation Technology
- Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Botanical Drugs
- Plant-Derived Drugs
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Large Pharmaceutical Companies
- Botanical Drug Companies
- Strategic Initiatives
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives of the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
Companies Featured
- ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- GSK plc
- Jaguar Health
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mallinckrodt
- MediWound
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
