Texas Capital Earns Best Bank Award for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (West)

DALLAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital announced today that it has been named as a Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (West) by Crisil Coalition Greenwich, recognizing the firm’s approach to serving middle market companies through its client-focused, full-service banking platform.

Texas Capital serves small business, middle market and corporate clients across industries and geographies through a comprehensive banking platform designed to support them as they grow and evolve. The firm’s relationship-driven mission emphasizes long-term partnership, local decision-making and access to a broad range of financial capabilities under one roof.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our platform and our relentless focus on serving middle market clients in Texas and beyond,” said Texas Capital Chairman, President & CEO Rob C. Holmes. “As Texas continues to attract people, businesses and investment at an unprecedented pace, we remain the only full-service financial institution headquartered in Texas built to support companies at every stage of growth.”

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. Crisil Coalition Greenwich selects honorees from small business and middle market banking customer evaluations to identify banks that achieve statistically significant levels of client satisfaction relative to peers. To learn more about the Coalition Greenwich Awards program in U.S. Commercial Banking, please visit 2026 Coalition Greenwich Awards: Middle Market Banking in the U.S. | Coalition Greenwich.

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study