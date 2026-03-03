Cannabis Market Products, Technologies, and Applications Report 2026 Featuring Leading Companies - Curaleaf, Trulieve, Green Thumb Industries, Verano, Cresco Labs and Tilray Brands

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Market: Products, Technologies, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cannabis was valued at from $45.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $79.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
The competitive landscape of the legal retail cannabis industry is diverse and highly fragmented. Leading cannabis companies include Curaleaf, Trulieve, Green Thumb Industries, Verano, Cresco Labs and Tilray Brands Inc.
Report Scope
This report is a current and important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the cannabis sector. The report identifies key industries in the global cannabis market, including cannabis analytical testing equipment and services, cannabis extraction equipment and services, legal cannabis retail sales (medicinal and adult use only), and cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals. BCC Research estimates market data for 2024 (the base year) and 2025 and forecast values through 2030.
Illegal cannabis, industrial hemp, and cannabis cultivated for personal use are excluded from the report. It is important to note that retail sales figures only include domestic medical and adult-use cannabis sales, excluding the export market.
Company Profiles of Major Players
- Curaleaf
- Trulieve
- Green Thumb Industries
- Verano
- Cresco Labs
- Tilray Brands Inc
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|131
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$45.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$79.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Emerging Trends
- Analysis by Segment
- Analysis by Region
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Cannabis Definition
- Physiological Effects of Cannabinoid Compounds
- Categories of Cannabis Products
- Cannabis: Addiction and Other Negative Side Effects
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Economic Growth and Income Levels
- Capital Markets and Interest Rates
- Employment and Wage Trends
- Consumer Health and Wellness Trends
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers: High
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market: Moderate
- Threat of Substitutes: High
- Competition in the Industry: High
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory Expansion and Legalization
- Expansion of Telemedicine
- Rising Demand for Higher Potency Products
- Product Innovations and Industry Investments
- Market Challenges
- Plunging Prices Driven by Cannabis Oversupply
- Regulatory Uncertainties and Fragmentation
- Funding Challenge
- Supply Chain and Quality Challenges
- Illicit Market
- Market Trends
- Shift Toward Premiumization and Product Differentiation
- Industry Consolidation and Financial Restructuring
- Increasing Demand for Expanded Cannabis Research
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- U.S.
- Canada
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Australia
- Others
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Genetic Optimization and Breeding in Cannabis
- Focus on Purity, Full Spectrum and Terpene Preservation in Cannabis Extraction
- Clinical Trial Analysis
- By Condition Type
- By Phase Type
- By Funder Type
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Cannabis Market
- Cannabis Analytical Testing: Services and Equipment
- Core Regulatory Compliance Testing Panel
- Cannabis Analytical Testing Services Market
- Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Market
- Cannabis Extraction: Equipment and Services
- CO2 Extraction
- Ethanol Extraction
- Hydrocarbon Extraction
- Solvent-free Extractions
- Cannabis Extraction Equipment Market
- Cannabis Extraction Services Market
- Cannabis Retail Sales
- Medical Cannabis
- Adult-Use Cannabis
- North America Retail Sales Market
- European Retail Sales Market
- Rest of the World Retail Sales Market
- Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals
- Synthetic Cannabis Drugs
- Cannabis-Derived Drug Product
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Cannabis Retail Sales
- Key Takeaways
- Market Share Analysis
- Cannabis Analytical Testing: Equipment and Services
- Cannabis Extraction: Equipment and Services
- Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Cannabis Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Key ESG Issues Specific to Cannabis Market
- High Energy Intensity and Carbon Footprint of Indoor Cultivation
- High Water Consumption
- Pesticide and Chemical Use
- Social Impact of Cannabis Use
- Labor Practices and Employee Rights
- Ethical Marketing
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- C3 Industries
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cresco Labs
- Curaleaf
- Demecan
- Glass House Brands Inc.
- Green Thumb Industries (Gti)
- Medipharm Labs
- Pharmacann Inc.
- Sndl Inc.
- Terrascend
- Tilray Brands Inc.
- Trulieve
- Verano
