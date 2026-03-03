Cannabis Market Products, Technologies, and Applications Report 2026 Featuring Leading Companies - Curaleaf, Trulieve, Green Thumb Industries, Verano, Cresco Labs and Tilray Brands

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Market: Products, Technologies, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for cannabis was valued at from $45.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $79.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.







The competitive landscape of the legal retail cannabis industry is diverse and highly fragmented. Leading cannabis companies include Curaleaf, Trulieve, Green Thumb Industries, Verano, Cresco Labs and Tilray Brands Inc.



Report Scope



This report is a current and important business tool for evaluating technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the cannabis sector. The report identifies key industries in the global cannabis market, including cannabis analytical testing equipment and services, cannabis extraction equipment and services, legal cannabis retail sales (medicinal and adult use only), and cannabis-derived pharmaceuticals. BCC Research estimates market data for 2024 (the base year) and 2025 and forecast values through 2030.



Illegal cannabis, industrial hemp, and cannabis cultivated for personal use are excluded from the report. It is important to note that retail sales figures only include domestic medical and adult-use cannabis sales, excluding the export market.



Company Profiles of Major Players

Curaleaf

Trulieve

Green Thumb Industries

Verano

Cresco Labs

Tilray Brands Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $45.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $79.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics

Emerging Trends

Analysis by Segment

Analysis by Region

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Cannabis Definition

Physiological Effects of Cannabinoid Compounds

Categories of Cannabis Products

Cannabis: Addiction and Other Negative Side Effects

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Economic Growth and Income Levels

Capital Markets and Interest Rates

Employment and Wage Trends

Consumer Health and Wellness Trends

Impact of U.S. Tariffs

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low to Moderate

Potential for New Entrants to the Market: Moderate

Threat of Substitutes: High

Competition in the Industry: High

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Regulatory Expansion and Legalization

Expansion of Telemedicine

Rising Demand for Higher Potency Products

Product Innovations and Industry Investments

Market Challenges

Plunging Prices Driven by Cannabis Oversupply

Regulatory Uncertainties and Fragmentation

Funding Challenge

Supply Chain and Quality Challenges

Illicit Market

Market Trends

Shift Toward Premiumization and Product Differentiation

Industry Consolidation and Financial Restructuring

Increasing Demand for Expanded Cannabis Research

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Australia

Others

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Developments

Genetic Optimization and Breeding in Cannabis

Focus on Purity, Full Spectrum and Terpene Preservation in Cannabis Extraction

Clinical Trial Analysis

By Condition Type

By Phase Type

By Funder Type

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Cannabis Market

Cannabis Analytical Testing: Services and Equipment

Core Regulatory Compliance Testing Panel

Cannabis Analytical Testing Services Market

Cannabis Analytical Testing Equipment Market

Cannabis Extraction: Equipment and Services

CO2 Extraction

Ethanol Extraction

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Solvent-free Extractions

Cannabis Extraction Equipment Market

Cannabis Extraction Services Market

Cannabis Retail Sales

Medical Cannabis

Adult-Use Cannabis

North America Retail Sales Market

European Retail Sales Market

Rest of the World Retail Sales Market

Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals

Synthetic Cannabis Drugs

Cannabis-Derived Drug Product

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Cannabis Retail Sales

Key Takeaways

Market Share Analysis

Cannabis Analytical Testing: Equipment and Services

Cannabis Extraction: Equipment and Services

Cannabis-Derived Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Cannabis Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Key ESG Issues Specific to Cannabis Market

High Energy Intensity and Carbon Footprint of Indoor Cultivation

High Water Consumption

Pesticide and Chemical Use

Social Impact of Cannabis Use

Labor Practices and Employee Rights

Ethical Marketing

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Company Profiles

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

C3 Industries

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cresco Labs

Curaleaf

Demecan

Glass House Brands Inc.

Green Thumb Industries (Gti)

Medipharm Labs

Pharmacann Inc.

Sndl Inc.

Terrascend

Tilray Brands Inc.

Trulieve

Verano

