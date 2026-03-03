Knoxville, Tenn., and Orange Beach, Ala, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Ambulance and Columbia Southern University Announce Education Partnership to Expand Career Pathways for EMS Professionals

Knoxville, Tenn., and Orange Beach, Ala. — [March 3, 2026] — Priority Ambulance, a national leader in emergency medical services, has partnered with Columbia Southern University (CSU) to expand access to higher education and create clear, academic pathways designed to support career advancement for Priority team members and their families. The partnership represents a significant investment in long‑term workforce development by evaluating professional training for eligible academic credit.

“This partnership reflects our long‑term commitment to investing in our people and strengthening the future of emergency medical services within our communities,” said Phil Koster, chief operating officer of Priority Ambulance. “By expanding access to higher education and recognizing the value of our internal training programs, we are creating meaningful career pathways that support personal growth, professional advancement, and workforce sustainability.”

Through the Learning Partnership and articulation agreement, Priority Ambulance employees will benefit from tuition savings, college credit for the company’s academy education, and the opportunity for Columbia Southern University to review internal training for potential credit, and structured degree pathways that recognize the value of real‑world EMS experience.

Direct College Credit for Priority EMS Academies

Priority Ambulance’s in‑house education programs now translate directly into CSU college credit through an articulation agreement (with a valid state or NREMT license/certificate required, and only the most advanced level eligible for credit):

Emergency Medical Responder (EMR): 1 credit hour

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT): 3 credit hours

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT): 9 credit hours

Paramedic: 30 credit hours

This agreement allows Priority Ambulance students and employees to immediately apply their academy education toward a college degree, accelerating progress toward academic and professional goals.

“After nearly 20 years in emergency medical services, and as a Columbia Southern University graduate, I’ve seen firsthand how powerful higher education can be in developing strong providers and leaders,” said Jonathan Walker, director of EMS academies at Priority Ambulance. “This partnership with CSU gives our employees a clear pathway to a degree while honoring the education they have already earned through our internal academies. It’s a tangible investment in our people and a key step in building the next generation of EMS leadership.”

Supporting the Development of an In‑House Paramedic Program

The partnership supports Priority Ambulance’s ability to launch and grow its own in‑house paramedic program. Aligning academy curricula with accredited degree pathways strengthens program credibility, supports workforce advancement, and helps develop future leaders across clinical, operational, and administrative roles.

Tuition Savings for Employees and Families

In addition to investing in our people, all Priority Ambulance participants and their eligible family members will receive a 10 percent tuition discount on Columbia Southern University degree programs. The discount applies across CSU’s academic offerings and reinforces Priority’s commitment to making higher education more accessible and reducing the financial burden for its workforce and their families.

Scholarships and Free Degree Evaluations

Priority Ambulance participants and their immediate family members will be eligible to apply for the Learning Partner Scholarship, awarded multiple times per year. In addition, participants and their family members may receive two complimentary degree pathway evaluations to help them understand how existing certifications and training may apply toward college degrees and future educational options.

A Long‑Term Investment in Career Growth

By formally linking education, training, and degree completion, Priority Ambulance continues to reinforce its commitment to career growth beyond entry‑level training. The partnership with Columbia Southern University positions employees to advance professionally while supporting organizational stability and leadership development across the EMS workforce.

For more information about education opportunities available through the Priority Ambulance–Columbia Southern University partnership, visit www.columbiasouthern.edu/admissions/transfer-credit/transfer-credit-to-csu/priority-ambulance/ or call (877) 347-6050.

About Columbia Southern University

As an innovator in online education, CSU was established in 1993 to provide an alternative to the traditional university experience for today’s adult learner. CSU offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs such as business administration, EMS, fire administration and occupational safety and health. Visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu or call (877) 347-6050 to learn more.

About Priority Ambulance

Priority Ambulance, a subsidiary of Priority OnDemand, is a leading healthcare solutions provider dedicated to enhancing and simplifying access to healthcare services. The company focuses on accessible, efficient, and cost-effective healthcare for patients, providers, and payors through integrated technology information, and on-demand delivery models tailored to the unique needs of each community they serve. With a team of more than 4,300 EMTs, paramedics, nurses, dispatchers, and support staff, the company serves more than 800,000 patients annually through its network of services across 13 states. For more information, visit www.priorityambulance.com.

# # #