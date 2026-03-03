Understanding Vertigo: How to Tell If Your Dizziness Comes from Your Inner Ear or Your Brain

CHICAGO, IL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not all dizziness is created equal. When the room starts spinning, or you feel unsteady on your feet, the source of your dizziness makes all the difference in how quickly you should seek treatment and what kind of care will help.



The Neurologic Wellness Institute’s vestibular specialists are helping patients understand the essential distinction between peripheral vertigo, caused by inner ear problems, and central vertigo, which originates in the brain’s balance centers.



The inner ear contains tiny motion sensors that act like accelerometers and decelerometers, informing the brain about head movement speed and the position of gravity relative to the head, says Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “When these sensors malfunction, you get peripheral vertigo. It’s often intensely uncomfortable, but it’s usually treatable and not life-threatening. Central vertigo is different, but it can present with the same exact symptoms as peripheral vertigo. It signals that the brain’s processing system is disrupted, which can indicate serious conditions requiring urgent medical evaluation.” The fact the symptoms of peripheral and central vertigo may be identical causes confusion among many patients and doctors, and is why a sudden onset of vertigo should always be taken seriously and requires immediate medical attention.



How the Dizziness Feels: Spinning vs. Imbalance



The quality of dizziness often provides the first clue to its origin. Peripheral dizziness typically produces a strong spinning sensation, frequently accompanied by nausea or vomiting. Common causes include benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), Ménière’s disease, and vestibular neuritis.



Central dizziness may present exactly like peripheral dizziness or it may present differently. Central dizziness can present with dramatic spinning as one would see with peripheral vertigo, however, other types of central dizziness may present with solely imbalance, rocking sensations, or motion sensitivity without any spinning/vertigo. The causes of central dizziness include vestibular migraine, stroke, multiple sclerosis, tumors, persistent postural perceptual dizziness, mal de debarquement syndrome, and central positional nystagmus to name just a few of the most common causes.



“With peripheral dizziness, patients often describe the room spinning violently around them,” explains Dr. Kelsey Brenner, CEO at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Central dizziness may feel the same violent spinning, or may feel more like you’re rocking on a boat or struggling to maintain your balance.”



Peripheral vertigo frequently occurs in response to specific head positions. BPPV, the most common cause, produces brief spinning episodes lasting seconds to minutes when patients lie down, roll over in bed, or tip their head back. Ménière’s disease causes vertigo episodes lasting hours, typically with ear fullness, ringing, or hearing loss.



Central dizziness may or may not follow the same position-triggered pattern. Vestibular migraine can cause symptoms lasting minutes to days, while stroke-related vertigo appears suddenly and persists continuously. Persistent postural perceptual dizziness may be constant without giving a patient any time in the day where they or the world is still and at rest.



“If rolling over in bed triggers brief but intense spinning, that may indicate classic BPPV,” says Dr. Nick Schmidlkofer, Clinic Director at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “But if dizziness comes on suddenly without a clear trigger and doesn’t improve, especially with other symptoms, that’s when we worry about central causes.”



Red Flags That Demand Immediate Care



The presence of additional neurological symptoms may distinguish central vertigo from more benign peripheral causes.



“Peripheral dizziness may present with vertigo, nausea with possible ear symptoms like ringing or fullness,” notes Dr. Mike Drzewiecki, Director of Clinical Neuroscience at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Central vertigo may be accompanied by warning signs such as double vision, slurred speech, facial drooping, arm or leg weakness, numbness, hearing loss, or severe difficulty walking. Any spontaneous spinning/vertigo requires immediate medical evaluation, but the association of other neurological findings increases the risk of stroke.



Treatment Strategies



Treatment approaches reflect the different origins of vertigo. Peripheral dizziness may respond to repositioning maneuvers, vestibular rehabilitation exercises, and symptom management.

Central dizziness requires treating the underlying brain condition like urgent intervention for stroke or other serious causes. When serious causes are ruled out, a more comprehensive neurological evaluation can better help guide rehabilitative and management strategies.



“The essential idea is simple: inner-ear problems disrupt the sensors, while central vertigo reflects an issue in the processing system,” says Dr. Brenner. “Knowing the difference helps guide how quickly someone should seek care.”



