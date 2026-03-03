Explainable AI Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Increasing Integration with Cloud and Enterprise Platforms, & SME and Mid-Market Adoption - CAGR Projections through 2030

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explainable AI Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting advances in explainability techniques, model transparency and AI oversight frameworks. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their products/services. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.
By offering, the market comprises XAI solutions such as explainability software, interpretability tools, dashboards and governance platforms, along with services covering consulting, integration, validation, compliance support and model monitoring. By deployment type, XAI is delivered through cloud-based platforms that enable scalability and rapid adoption, as well as on-premises deployments, which are preferred for data-sensitive and regulated environments.
Across applications, XAI is adopted in BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government, manufacturing and energy and utilities to improve transparency, accountability and trust in AI-driven decisions. Additionally, it is being utilized across media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications for customer analytics, automation oversight and operational decision support.
Report Scope
- Analysis of the global market for explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) technology
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, technology type, application, end-user industry and region
- Case studies for successful integration of AI across major geographic regions and key industry verticals
- Review of AI impact on the various stages of the global supply chain
- Competitive intelligence featuring key strategic initiatives, market spendings and an investment outlook
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
Company Profiles
- Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
- Alteryx
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Fico
- H2O.AI
- IBM
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft
- Nvidia Corp.
- Salesforce Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|79
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Outlook
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Government Spending and Regulatory Policy
- Capital Market Investment
- Technology Adoption Rates
- Impact of U.S. Tariff Announcements
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Regulatory and Governance Pressure
- Advances in Explainability Tools and Platforms
- Enterprise Focus on Risk Management and Control
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- Shortage of Skilled XAI Professionals
- High Implementation and Operational Costs
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Integration with Cloud and Enterprise Platforms
- SME and Mid-Market Adoption
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Overview
- Regulatory Scenario of XAI
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Post-Model Explanation Tools
- Visual Explanation Dashboards
Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Offering
- Key Takeaways
- Solutions
- Services
- Market Breakdown by Deployment Type
- Key Takeaways
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail and e-Commerce
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Core XAI Solution Providers
- Cloud and AI Platform Providers
- Open-Source and Academic Ecosystems
- System Integrators and Consulting Firms
- End Users, Regulators and Standards Bodies
Analysis of Key Companies
- Alphabet Inc. (Google)
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- FICO
