Explainable AI Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Increasing Integration with Cloud and Enterprise Platforms, & SME and Mid-Market Adoption - CAGR Projections through 2030

The report evaluates the market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting advances in explainability techniques, model transparency and AI oversight frameworks. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their products/services. The base year for the study is 2024, with projections for 2025 through 2030, including compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period.





By offering, the market comprises XAI solutions such as explainability software, interpretability tools, dashboards and governance platforms, along with services covering consulting, integration, validation, compliance support and model monitoring. By deployment type, XAI is delivered through cloud-based platforms that enable scalability and rapid adoption, as well as on-premises deployments, which are preferred for data-sensitive and regulated environments.

Across applications, XAI is adopted in BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government, manufacturing and energy and utilities to improve transparency, accountability and trust in AI-driven decisions. Additionally, it is being utilized across media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications for customer analytics, automation oversight and operational decision support.



Report Scope

Analysis of the global market for explainable artificial intelligence (XAI) technology

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2027 and 2029, and projections of CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by component, technology type, application, end-user industry and region

Case studies for successful integration of AI across major geographic regions and key industry verticals

Review of AI impact on the various stages of the global supply chain

Competitive intelligence featuring key strategic initiatives, market spendings and an investment outlook

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Alteryx

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Fico

H2O.AI

IBM

Intel Corp.

Microsoft

Nvidia Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Outlook

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Government Spending and Regulatory Policy

Capital Market Investment

Technology Adoption Rates

Impact of U.S. Tariff Announcements

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Regulatory and Governance Pressure

Advances in Explainability Tools and Platforms

Enterprise Focus on Risk Management and Control

Market Restraints/Challenges

Shortage of Skilled XAI Professionals

High Implementation and Operational Costs

Market Opportunities

Increasing Integration with Cloud and Enterprise Platforms

SME and Mid-Market Adoption

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

Regulatory Scenario of XAI

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Post-Model Explanation Tools

Visual Explanation Dashboards

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Offering

Key Takeaways

Solutions

Services

Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Key Takeaways

Cloud

On-Premises

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and e-Commerce

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Core XAI Solution Providers

Cloud and AI Platform Providers

Open-Source and Academic Ecosystems

System Integrators and Consulting Firms

End Users, Regulators and Standards Bodies

Analysis of Key Companies

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Microsoft

NVIDIA

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

FICO

