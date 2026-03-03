Inteleos 2026 Leadership Elections Accelerate Vision for Global Healthcare

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inteleos today announced its 2026 leadership elections that build on more than 50 years of visionary governance and credentialing excellence while advancing its strategic policy to bridge global healthcare ecosystems through trusted data, validation, and continuous learning. These role transitions across the Board of Directors, ARDMS Council, APCA Council, POCUS Certification Academy Council, and Inteleos Foundation reflect the strength and continuity of the Inteleos leadership bench.

With experienced leaders stepping into new positions to reinforce an established long-term vision, Inteleos accelerates into the next phase of elevating the standard of healthcare globally and ensuring equitable access to quality care worldwide.

Elevating Governance Standards Across Board of Directors and Councils

As part of a scheduled term rotation, Teresa Bieker, MBA, CRA, RDMS, RDCS, RVT, began her tenure as the Chair of the Inteleos Board of Directors, bringing over two decades of experience in radiology quality, ultrasound management, and long-standing volunteer leadership with ARDMS and Inteleos. Her election builds directly on the work of prior Board Chairs, continuing a legacy of thoughtful, forward-looking governance that has guided Inteleos’ global impact. Tricia Turner, RDMS, RVT, FSDMS, moves from her previous Inteleos Executive Committee role as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

In a further sign of continuity, Marquita Williams, RDMS, transitions from her leadership role on the ARDMS Council to serve on the Inteleos Board of Directors, building on over 25 years as a healthcare leader and educator, a journey that began with her service as an ARDMS volunteer in 2010. Steffen Sammet, MD, PhD, DABR, DABMRS, FAMP, was elected to the Board of Directors from his position as Chair of the Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy.

American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) Council

Madeline Jankowski, RDCS, FASE, moves from her Vice-Chair position in the ARDMS Council membership and committee leadership to serve as ARDMS Council Chair. Stephen McGlade, RDMS, will serve as the new Vice Chair of the ARDMS Council, continuing the Council’s tradition of strong, practitioner-led oversight that empowers sonographers to provide exceptional patient care through rigorous assessments and continual learning.

Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA) Council

Leadership continuity also builds in the APCA Council as Teresa L. Carman, MD, extends a history of Council leadership and moves into the APCA Council Chair role and Scott D. Jerome, DO, FACC, FASNC, FSCCT, becomes APCA Council Vice Chair.

Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Certification Academy

R. Eugene Zierler, MD, RPVI, and Nena Mason, PhD, continue their POCUS Certification Council service as they move into Chair and Vice Chair roles, respectively. Dr. Zierler’s appointment reflects 35 years of dedicated volunteer service, including prior leadership on the ARDMS Council.

Inteleos Foundation

Christine McEntee serves as Board Chair of the Inteleos Foundation, with Rose Matricciani as Vice Chair. Inteleos is also expanding its global perspective with the addition of Oluranti Doherty, MSc, FCA, as an Inteleos Foundation Board member, further strengthening the Foundation’s ability to support innovative programs that advance global health and extend the organization’s long-standing mission.



Unifying the Community

Collectively, these new leadership roles reinforce the organization’s belief that expertise and peer representation should anchor the governance process. By integrating leaders from various councils into the central Board, Inteleos fosters an abundance mindset that accelerates knowledge transfer.

“The breadth of leadership from all parts of the Inteleos community bridges our historic strengths to our new strategic policy,” said Dale Cyr, Chief Executive Officer of Inteleos. “This diverse group of experts unites clinicians and innovators to fuel the realization of equitable access to quality healthcare worldwide.”

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that mobilizes and equips a network of individuals and entities to create value in the areas of certification and learning, communities of practice, global infrastructure development, and data & technology which collectively fuel the realization of equitable access to quality healthcare worldwide. It oversees the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ (PCA), collectively representing over 150,000 certified medical professionals worldwide. The Inteleos Foundation is the philanthropic supporting organization. For more information, visit www.inteleos.org

Media Contact

Lisa Jordan

lisa.jordan@inteleos.org

(240) 386-1579