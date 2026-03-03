Crop Micronutrients Global Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Advanced Formulation and Delivery Systems, and Advances in Precision Farming - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Micronutrients: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for crop micronutrients is estimated to grow from $6.6 billion in 2025 to reach $9.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 through 2030.







The global market for crop micronutrients has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for high-yield crops, increasing soil degradation and a growing shift toward organic farming. Micronutrients enhance soil health and support plant development and productivity by correcting nutrient deficiencies and improving overall crop performance.



Increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of crop micronutrients is boosting their adoption. The rising demand for customized micronutrient formulations tailored to specific crops and regional conditions is further expanding the market's reach.



Despite challenges such as higher costs, competition from conventional fertilizers and environmental concerns, the demand for crop micronutrients remains high due to their proven effectiveness in enhancing plant growth and crop yield. These factors are expected to sustain market momentum in the years to come. Overall, the global market for crop micronutrients is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising global food demand.



Report Scope



This report presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends in the global crop micronutrient market. The report also assesses recent market trends, technological developments and strategic developments. Analyses of the key companies in the market, new product launches, and microeconomic trends are also included. The market prospects for five regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for crop micronutrients, highlighting the key drivers and emerging technologies shaping this rapidly evolving field. It explores how market trends impact crop micronutrients. The market is segmented by crop type, product type, application and region. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into boron, zinc, copper, molybdenum, iron and manganese.

Based on the crop type, the market is segmented into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into fertigation, foliar, soil, seed treatment, and others. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2024 as the base year, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts extended through 2030.



The report includes:

48 data tables and 42 additional tables

An overview of the global market for crop micronutrients

In depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the crop micronutrients, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, crop type, application, and region

Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's five forces model and industry supply chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Profiles of the Leading Companies

BASF SE

The Mosaic Company

Yara International

Syngenta

ICL Group Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Government Policy and Regulations

Economic and Environmental Factors

Technological Infrastructure Development

U.S. Tariff Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Crop Micronutrients Value Chain

Raw Material Procurement

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Packaging and Storage

Distribution to End User/Retailer

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Soil Deficiencies and Decreasing Soil Quality

Rising Population and Growing Food Demand

Growing Production of High-Value Crops

Market Restraints

Lack of Farmer Awareness of Crop Micronutrients

High Price of Crop Micronutrient Products

Market Opportunities

Advanced Formulation and Delivery Systems

Advances in Precision Farming

Market Challenges

Availability of Alternative Products

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario of Crop Micronutrients

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Nano-Micronutrient Formulations

Smart/Controlled-Release Micronutrient Fertilizers

Precision Agriculture and Digital Tools

Microencapsulation Techniques

Biofortification and Microbial-Based Micronutrients

Advanced Chelation Technologies

Liquid Micronutrient Blends and Suspension Concentrates

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Overview

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Zinc

Boron

Iron

Manganese

Copper

Molybdenum

Market Breakdown by Crop Type

Key Takeaways

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Foliar

Soil

Fertigation

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Crop Micronutrients Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability Trends and Initiatives of AI in the Crop Micronutrients Industry

Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Company Product Portfolio

Companies Featured

Agroliquid

Aries Agro Ltd.

Basf

Coolflex

Coromandel International Ltd.

Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd.

Icl

Lucent Biosciences Inc.

Nouryon

Nufarm

Signova

Syngenta

The Mosaic Co.

Volkschem Crop Science Pvt. Ltd.

Yara International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipvwez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment