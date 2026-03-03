Crop Micronutrients Global Market Research Report 2026: Opportunities in Advanced Formulation and Delivery Systems, and Advances in Precision Farming - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Micronutrients: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for crop micronutrients is estimated to grow from $6.6 billion in 2025 to reach $9.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 through 2030.
The global market for crop micronutrients has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for high-yield crops, increasing soil degradation and a growing shift toward organic farming. Micronutrients enhance soil health and support plant development and productivity by correcting nutrient deficiencies and improving overall crop performance.
Increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of crop micronutrients is boosting their adoption. The rising demand for customized micronutrient formulations tailored to specific crops and regional conditions is further expanding the market's reach.
Despite challenges such as higher costs, competition from conventional fertilizers and environmental concerns, the demand for crop micronutrients remains high due to their proven effectiveness in enhancing plant growth and crop yield. These factors are expected to sustain market momentum in the years to come. Overall, the global market for crop micronutrients is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising global food demand.
Report Scope
This report presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends in the global crop micronutrient market. The report also assesses recent market trends, technological developments and strategic developments. Analyses of the key companies in the market, new product launches, and microeconomic trends are also included. The market prospects for five regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also includes profiles of leading companies and their strategies.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market for crop micronutrients, highlighting the key drivers and emerging technologies shaping this rapidly evolving field. It explores how market trends impact crop micronutrients. The market is segmented by crop type, product type, application and region. Based on the product type, the market is segmented into boron, zinc, copper, molybdenum, iron and manganese.
Based on the crop type, the market is segmented into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into fertigation, foliar, soil, seed treatment, and others. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2024 as the base year, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts extended through 2030.
