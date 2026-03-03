Microbiome Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 140+ Companies and 180+ Drugs

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome - Competitive Landscape, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a detailed analysis of over 140 companies and 180 drugs within the microbiome sector, evaluating therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. The document also encompasses inactive pipeline products within this domain.

Understanding the microbiome can revolutionize personalized medicine, allowing for tailored treatments by modulating gut bacteria. As these therapies utilize the body's own microbes, they pose fewer risks of severe side effects. This adaptability makes microbiome therapies a promising avenue for future medical interventions, targeting specific imbalances or disease-causing microbiomes.

Report Highlights

In July 2024, Kanvas Biosciences secured an additional $12.5M to advance its microbiome-based immuno-oncology drugs toward IND filing.

May 2024 saw Biomica Ltd. report promising results from a Phase I clinical trial of its microbiome-based candidate BMC128 alongside nivolumab for NSCLC, melanoma, or RCC patients.

BIOM Pharmaceutical Corporation's Bi104 received Orphan-drug designation from the FDA for Angelman syndrome in May 2024.

In March 2024, Liveome completed a Phase I trial for its microbiome drug LIV001 targeting IBD in Australia.

February 2024 marked a collaboration between Evogene Ltd. and Verb Biotics LLC for advancing probiotic bacterial strains for health improvements.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals partnered with PharmaBiome in December 2023 to develop microbiome-based therapies in gastroenterology.

CJ Bioscience in March 2023 acquired new drug candidates from 4D Pharma for various diseases, aiming for 10 pipelines by 2025.

Company and Product Profiles (Marketed Therapies)

Seres Therapeutics: A leader in microbiome therapeutics, showcasing the pioneering SER-109 program aimed at preventing CDI recurrence. Following FDA approval, SER-109, now VOWSTT, stands as an innovative approach in the microbiome arena.

A leader in microbiome therapeutics, showcasing the pioneering SER-109 program aimed at preventing CDI recurrence. Following FDA approval, SER-109, now VOWSTT, stands as an innovative approach in the microbiome arena. Acerus Pharmaceuticals/Medinova: Acerus focuses on men's health and offers GYNOFLOR, a combination therapy treating vaginal atrophy across various global markets.

Company and Product Profiles (Pipeline Therapies)

MaaT Pharma: Targeting oncology and GvHD, MaaT Pharma's product MaaT013 restores microbiome-immune symbiosis and has reached Phase III trials.

Targeting oncology and GvHD, MaaT Pharma's product MaaT013 restores microbiome-immune symbiosis and has reached Phase III trials. Qu Biologics: Develops Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI) to address diseases like cancer and IBD.

Develops Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI) to address diseases like cancer and IBD. Enterome: Utilizes its bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform to innovate immune system-modulating drugs.

Utilizes its bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform to innovate immune system-modulating drugs. Biomica Ltd.: Focused on live bacterial products for therapeutic responses, currently in Phase I for colorectal cancer.

Focused on live bacterial products for therapeutic responses, currently in Phase I for colorectal cancer. Micro Viable Therapeutics: Specializes in complete microbiota-based therapies under products like MVT-201.

In-depth Commercial Assessment

The report thoroughly evaluates commercial aspects such as collaborations and acquisitions, providing insights into market dynamics and emerging trends. The competitive landscape includes a comparative analysis of companies by therapy, development stage, and technology, supplemented by an assessment of unmet needs in the microbiome sector.

Key Players and

MaaT Pharma

Qu Biologics

Enterome

Biomica Ltd

Micro Viable Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

Products

MaaT 013

QBKPN

EO2040

BMC128

SER-155

MVT-201

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ra2vb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.