Prostate Cancer Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 230+ Companies and 265+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, and Route of Administration

This "Prostate Cancer - Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 230+ companies and 265+ drugs in Prostate Cancer Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, and route of administration. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



In July 2024, Ubix Therapeutics, Inc., announced that it had entered into an exclusive license agreement with Yuhan to develop and commercialize preclinical androgen receptor (AR) degrader program, UBX-103. Under the terms of the agreement, Yuhan will have exclusive, worldwide rights for the preclinical and clinical development and commercialization of UBX-103. Ubix will receive an upfront payment of more than 3.6 million US dollars (5 billion Korean won).

In June 2024, AstraZeneca announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

In June 2024, Ensem Therapeutics had partnered with BeiGene to advance ETX-197, now known as BG-68501, into clinical trials. BG-68501 is a potent inhibitor of the cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2), an enzyme involved in the uncontrolled growth of solid tumors.

In April 2024, Arvinas announced it had entered into an exclusive strategic license agreement with Novartis for the worldwide development and commercialization of ARV-766, Arvinas' second generation PROTAC androgen receptor (AR) degrader for patients with prostate cancer. The transaction also includes an asset purchase agreement for the sale of Arvinas' AR-V7 program to Novartis.

In February 2024, Novartis announced that it had entered into an agreement to make a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire MorphoSys. The acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of outstanding shares tendered in the takeover offer and regulatory approvals, further expands and complements Novartis pipeline in oncology, one of its priority therapeutic areas, while also enhancing Novartis global footprint in hematology.

In February 2024, AbbVie announced that it had completed acquisition of ImmunoGen. With the completion of the acquisition, ImmunoGen is now part of AbbVie. ImmunoGen's follow-on pipeline of ADCs further builds on AbbVie's existing solid tumor pipeline of novel targeted therapies and next-generation immuno-oncology assets, which have the potential to create new treatment possibilities across multiple solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

In January 2024, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck to evaluate its anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in combination with LAVA-1207, a Gammabody designed to target the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) to trigger the potent and preferential killing of PSMA-positive tumor cells, in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.



The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



How many companies are developing Prostate Cancer drugs?

How many Prostate Cancer drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Prostate Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Prostate Cancer therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Prostate Cancer and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

