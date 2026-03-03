Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 200+ Companies and 220+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, and Route of Administration

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 200+ companies and 220+ drugs in Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, and route of administration. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Report Highlights

In June 2024, Hudson Therapeutics announced that Shaperon, an innovative biopharmaceutical company specializing in immune therapeutics, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dong-A ST for the development of nanobody-based new drugs. Shaperon is also exploring nanobody-based protein therapeutics, such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and radiopharmaceutical therapies.

In June 2024, the US FDA Placed Partial Clinical Hold on Phase I Trial of YL202. The hold on YL202 is due to potential risks at higher doses, with five grade 5 adverse effects reported.

In October 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck, entered into a global development and commercialization agreement for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates: patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd). The companies will jointly develop and potentially commercialize these ADC candidates worldwide, except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo will maintain exclusive rights. Daiichi Sankyo will be solely responsible for manufacturing and supply.

In May 2023, Bliss Biopharmaceutical announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with option for strategic collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. ("Eisai"), for BB-1701, eribulin-payload based ADC directed against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of cancers. This collaboration with Eisai is an important advancement in BlissBio's corporate development plan to further develop BB-1701 globally and help advance BB-1701 toward late stage of development. BB-1701 is currently in Phase I/II studies in the US and China with over one hundred patients dosed in various types of cancers.

In April 2023, Byondis B.V., announced that Molecular Cancer Therapeutics (an American Association for Cancer Research journal) had published encouraging preclinical data on its investigational, next generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) BYON3521.

In February 2023, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received endocrine-based therapy and at least two additional systemic therapies in the metastatic setting. The approval is based on statistically significant and clinically meaningful progression-free survival and overall survival data from the Phase III TROPiCS-02 study. Trodelvy is now also recommended as a Category 1, preferred treatment for metastatic HR+/HER2- breast cancer by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) as defined in the Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines).

Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Analytical Perspective



In-depth Commercial Assessment: Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Collaboration Analysis by Companies

The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.



Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Competitive Landscape



The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology drugs?

How many Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Oncology and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.

Bio-Thera Solutions

MediLink Therapeutics

Byondis

AbbVie

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Iksuda Therapeutics

Novelty Nobility

LegoChem Biosciences

DualityBio

Lepu Biopharma

Ambrx

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

MacroGenics

ADC Therapeutics

Genor Biopharma

CStone Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Alteogen

Biocity Biopharmaceutics

Key Products

SHR A1811

BAT8006

YL202

BYON3521

ABBV-399

OBT 076

IKS03

IKS04

NN3201

LCB14

DB-1303

MRG 003

ARX788

DP303c

MGC018

ADCT-301

GB 251

CS5001

AZD9592

ALT-P7

BC3195

