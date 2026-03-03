Gene Therapy Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 180+ Companies and 200+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Gene Therapy - Competitive landscape, 2026," report provides comprehensive insights about 180+ companies and 200+ drugs in Gene Therapy Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

In July 2024, Miltenyi Biotec, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI). With this partnership, both organizations aim to address the growing need for innovative treatments in the fight against cancer by developing innovative cell and gene therapies.

In May 2024, Taysha Gene Therapies has received a regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) designation for its gene therapy candidate TSHA-102 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat Rett syndrome.

In April 2024, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a plasmid DNA contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) collaboration with Axovia Therapeutics Ltd. Charles River will manufacture High Quality (HQ) gene of interest plasmid to support the development of Axovia's gene therapies for ciliopathies, including Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), a condition with limited treatment options and no cure.

In April 2024, Ginkgo Bioworks had successfully completed the gene therapy collaboration with Biogen announced in May 2021. The companies aimed to advance the industry standard for manufacturing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based vectors. The collaboration achieved its goals of enhancing the AAV production titers of Biogen's gene therapy manufacturing processes.

In March 2024, Seattle Children's Research Institute and Genezen, have unveiled a strategic manufacturing partnership for Seattle Children's Research Institute's X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA) program. This collaboration is focused on leveraging Genezen's viral vector process development and cGMP manufacturing expertise to advance Seattle Children's XLA gene therapy program.

In March 2024, the company announced that Taysha Gene Therapies had received the needed approval to move forward with dose escalation in its Phase I/II trial testing TSHA-102, its gene therapy candidate for Rett syndrome, in adolescents and adults.

In February 2024, The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first cell therapy for a solid tumor, MIP Discovery secured £7 million in Series A financing to drive commercialization of novel synthetic affinity reagents within the cell and gene therapy space and Charles River Laboratories International has expanded its portfolio of human pluripotent stem cells through a collaboration with Pluristyx.

Gene Therapy Analytical Perspective

In-depth Commercial Assessment: Gene Therapy Collaboration Analysis by Companies



The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.



Gene Therapy Competitive Landscape



The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



Gene Therapy Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Gene Therapy drugs?

How many Gene Therapy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Gene Therapy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Gene Therapy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Gene Therapy and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Pfizer

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Adverum Biotechnologies

Kyverna Therapeutics

Vivet Therapeutics

HELIXMITH Co

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

Reyon Pharmaceutical

Neowise Biotechnology

Orna Therapeutics

Genflow Biosciences

Xylocor Therapeutics

Kolon TissueGene

Allogene Therapeutics

Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics

Shanghai Vitalgen BioPharma

Rui Therapeutics

Obsidian Therapeutics

YolTech Therapeutics

Neurotech USA

Beacon Therapeutics

REGENXBIO

Key Products

Fordadistrogene movaparvovec

DTX401

RP-L102

ADVM-022

KYV-101

VTX-802

Engensis

RP A501

CD19-NEX-T

GP28 zT2

RY 105

WZTL 002

NW 301V

Research programme: in-vivo CRISPR editing gene therapies

Research programme: sarcopenia therapeutics

Encoberminogene rezmadenovec

Tonogenchoncel-L

ALLO 605

Equecabtagene autoleucel

VGN R09

KN 5501

OBX 115

YOLT 201

Revakinagene taroretcel

Laruparetigene zosaparvovec

RGX 121

