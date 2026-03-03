MECCACOIN Launches Shariah-Compliant Blockchain Platform with Dual Security Audits





HONG KONG, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MECCACOIN today announced the launch of its new blockchain platform designed to align with Islamic finance principles, supported by successful audits from CertiK and Coinsult. The platform incorporates security features that ensure safe and transparent transactions while adhering to Shariah-compliant guidelines for digital assets.

MECCACOIN's smart contracts are built on blockchain technology that avoids interest-based transactions (riba) and speculative elements (gharar) commonly associated with traditional digital assets. The platform's goal is to provide a digital currency option that meets the needs of investors seeking solutions in line with Islamic financial principles, without the risk of prohibited transactions.

The successful audits from CertiK, a global leader in blockchain security, and Coinsult, a blockchain consultancy firm based in the Netherlands, confirm that MECCACOIN’s smart contracts are secure and free from vulnerabilities. This dual audit approach adds an additional layer of credibility to the platform, further ensuring the protection of users' digital assets.

“We are committed to offering a digital asset solution that not only meets the highest security standards but also aligns with the values of the Islamic finance community,” said Sertan Ayçiçek, CEO of MECCACOIN. “The successful completion of these audits highlights our dedication to providing a secure and reliable alternative for those interested in digital currencies.”

The MECCACOIN platform is based on the Solana blockchain, chosen for its high-speed, low-cost transactions. The token standard used is SPL-20, providing compatibility with existing Solana-based applications while ensuring seamless integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

The platform's smart contracts automatically enforce compliance with Shariah principles, including the prohibition of riba and gharar, and ensure transparency in all transactions. MECCACOIN’s system also integrates features such as automated Zakat contributions, which allocate a portion of each transaction to charitable causes, further supporting the platform’s commitment to Islamic finance values.

MECCACOIN is also developing a secure digital wallet and plans to expand its services to include halal e-commerce integrations and interest-free international money transfers.

MECCACOIN is a digital currency platform built on the Solana blockchain that adheres to Islamic finance principles. The platform offers a secure and Shariah-compliant alternative to traditional digital currencies, providing solutions for investors and users seeking an ethical, transparent financial system.

