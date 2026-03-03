Chronic Kidney Disease Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 75+ Companies and 95+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 95+ drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Chronic Kidney Disease Analytical Perspective



The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.



Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive Landscape



The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).



Chronic Kidney Disease Report Assessment

Company Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Chronic Kidney Disease drugs?

How many Chronic Kidney Disease drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Kidney Disease and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?

Key Players

Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

KBP Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Allena Pharmaceuticals

SCOHIA PHARMA

DiaMedica Therapeutics

CinCor Pharma

Galapagos NV

Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UnicoCell Biomed

OccuRx

Pharmicell

Lisata Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics

Senda Biosciences

Sarfez Pharmaceuticals

Rege Nephro

Orgenesis

GNI Group

Algomedix

Maze Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics

Angion Biomedica Corp

Arch Biopartners

Scohia Pharma

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

TICEBA GmbH

Key Products

Empagliflozin

Bardoxolone methyl

Ziltivekimab

KBP-5074

AZD9977

ALLN-346

BI-685509

SCO-792

DM199

Baxdrostat

GLPG2737

SBI-101

REGN5459

ELIXCYTE

FT011

Cellgram-CKD

CLBS201

UNI-494

Research Program

SZ007

Renal progenitor cells

MSCKD

F351

Research programme: TRPC6 antagonist

APOL1 Programme

Research and discovery programs: severe chronic kidney disease

ROCK2 Inhibitor

LSALT peptide

SCO-116

Repirinast

Polycystic kidney disease (PKD)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xyunp

