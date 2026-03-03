Chronic Kidney Disease Market Competitive Landscape Report 2026: Comprehensive Insights About 75+ Companies and 95+ Drugs by Product Type, Stage, Route of Administration, and Molecule Type

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Kidney Disease - Competitive Landscape, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 95+ drugs in Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive landscape. It covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Chronic Kidney Disease Analytical Perspective
The report provides in-depth commercial assessment of drugs that have been included, which comprises collaboration, agreement, licensing and acquisition - deals values trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which provide company-company collaboration (licensing/partnering), company academic collaboration and acquisition analysis in tabulated form.
Chronic Kidney Disease Competitive Landscape
The report comprises of comparative assessment of Companies (by therapy, development stage, and technology).
Chronic Kidney Disease Report Assessment
- Company Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Questions
- How many companies are developing Chronic Kidney Disease drugs?
- How many Chronic Kidney Disease drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Kidney Disease?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Kidney Disease therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Kidney Disease and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging and approved drugs?
Key Players
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Reata Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk
- KBP Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Allena Pharmaceuticals
- SCOHIA PHARMA
- DiaMedica Therapeutics
- CinCor Pharma
- Galapagos NV
- Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- UnicoCell Biomed
- OccuRx
- Pharmicell
- Lisata Therapeutics
- Unicycive Therapeutics
- Senda Biosciences
- Sarfez Pharmaceuticals
- Rege Nephro
- Orgenesis
- GNI Group
- Algomedix
- Maze Therapeutics
- Chinook Therapeutics
- Angion Biomedica Corp
- Arch Biopartners
- Scohia Pharma
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals
- TICEBA GmbH
Key Products
- Empagliflozin
- Bardoxolone methyl
- Ziltivekimab
- KBP-5074
- AZD9977
- ALLN-346
- BI-685509
- SCO-792
- DM199
- Baxdrostat
- GLPG2737
- SBI-101
- REGN5459
- ELIXCYTE
- FT011
- Cellgram-CKD
- CLBS201
- UNI-494
- Research Program
- SZ007
- Renal progenitor cells
- MSCKD
- F351
- Research programme: TRPC6 antagonist
- APOL1 Programme
- Research and discovery programs: severe chronic kidney disease
- ROCK2 Inhibitor
- LSALT peptide
- SCO-116
- Repirinast
- Polycystic kidney disease (PKD)
