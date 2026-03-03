AIPO, the First ETF Focused on AI Power, Surpasses $200M in AUM

MIAMI, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that the Defiance AI & Power Infrastructure ETF (Nasdaq: AIPO) has surpassed $200 million in assets under management. The fund is up approximately +20.10%* year-to-date, while the Nasdaq-100 Index is down approximately -0.85% over the same period, based on data from Bloomberg as of March 1st, 2026.

Performance quoted represents NAV total return performance as of March 1st, 2026. Market price returns may differ. Index performance reflects total return performance. Performance data is sourced from Bloomberg.

The Nasdaq-100 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index composed of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The index is unmanaged, does not reflect fees or expenses, and cannot be invested in directly.

AIPO is the first ETF focused specifically on AI power infrastructure — the companies building and enabling the energy backbone required to support next-generation artificial intelligence, hyperscale data centers, grid modernization, and electrification demand.

While broader technology equities have faced pressure year-to-date, AIPO’s differentiated exposure to power generation, transmission, energy equipment, and infrastructure suppliers supporting AI compute has driven strong performance and accelerating investor inflows.

“AI compute requires power. As artificial intelligence scales, energy infrastructure becomes mission-critical,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “AIPO is designed to provide targeted exposure to the companies building the electrical foundation of the AI revolution.”

Important Disclosures

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.



Past performance does not guarantee future results.



Information as of March 1st, 2026. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383. For the AIPO standardized performance, please visit [insert link directly to https://www.defianceetfs.com/aipo/

Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Market price is the price at which shares in the ETF can be bought or sold on the exchanges during trading hours, while the net asset value (NAV) represents the value of each share’s portion of the fund’s underlying assets and cash at the end of the trading day.

Median 30 Day Spread is a calculation of Fund’s median bid-ask spread, expressed as a percentage rounded to the nearest hundredth, computed by: identifying the Fund’s national best bid and national best offer as of the end of each 10 second interval during each trading day of the last 30 calendar days; dividing the difference between each such bid and offer by the midpoint of the national best bid and national best offer; and identifying the median of those values.

Market Risk: The Fund’s investments may decline in value due to general market conditions, economic events, or factors affecting specific industries or issuers.

Index Tracking Risk: The Fund may not perfectly replicate the performance of the Index due to fees, expenses, and other operational factors.

Sector Concentration Risk: Because the Fund may invest heavily in technology, utilities, and energy sectors, it is more vulnerable to adverse developments in these areas.

AI and Technology Risk: Companies involved in AI hardware and data centers are subject to rapid innovation cycles, competitive pressures, and regulatory challenges.

Energy and Infrastructure Risk: Power generation and utility companies can be impacted by commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, and environmental factors.



New Fund Risk: As a newly organized fund, it has no operating history, making it difficult for investors to assess performance or management effectiveness.

Passive Investment Risk: The Fund does not actively manage its portfolio and will not take defensive positions if the Index declines.



Liquidity Risk: Shares may trade at prices other than NAV, and certain underlying holdings may have limited liquidity.



Underlying Index Risk: Errors, changes, or delays in the Index calculation could impact Fund performance.



Third-Party Data Risk: The Fund relies on external data providers for Index construction, and inaccuracies or delays may affect tracking.



Operational Risk: Failures or errors by service providers, counterparties, or systems could disrupt Fund operations.

Note: The Fund is not suitable for all investors and is designed for those who understand thematic sector exposures and are willing to monitor their portfolios.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

