Lisa Bradley, CEO & Co-Founder of R.Riveter Named a 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

Southern Pines, NC, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOUTHERN PINES, NC– Lisa Bradley, CEO & Co-founder of R.Riveter has been named a winner of the 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. Bradley will be recognized at the 24th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference, for her leadership in the category of Businesses with $2 million in annual revenues and up to $5 million in annual revenues . The event brings together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks and deepen mentoring commitments. It will be held from Sunday, March 8th to Tuesday, March 10th, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Lisa Bradley is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.

“I’m incredibly honored, but this recognition truly belongs to the women behind R. Riveter.” Said Bradley. “ The company wouldn’t exist without each of them. We are a close, mission-driven group working every day to create opportunity and improve the lives of other women, and I’m grateful to stand alongside them.”

The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered the most prestigious global award recognition for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate that they have fast-growth businesses, mentor or actively support other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship and stand out as leaders in their communities. Many of the honorees also serve as leaders of the key organizations that support the growth of women’s entrepreneurship.

The 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference will present two full days of top-notch workshops, networking opportunities, corporate sponsor exhibits, and awards presentations. The celebration will conclude with a spotlight on each honoree at the Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Gala Dinner.

ABOUT ENTERPRISING WOMEN MAGAZINE:

Enterprising Women, with headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, is the nation’s only women-owned magazine published exclusively for women business owners that chronicles the growing political, economic and social influence and power of entrepreneurial women. The magazine provides a friendly meeting place, a public forum and a national stage for the critical issues confronting women’s businesses and daily lives from the unique perspectives and experiences of entrepreneurial women. Published in both print and digital editions, the online edition of the magazine reaches one million readers in 185 countries. For more information, please visit https://enterprisingwomen.com or call (919) 362-1551.

ABOUT R.RIVETER:

R.Riveter is a purpose-driven American accessories company dedicated to empowering military spouses through flexible, mobile employment opportunities. Founded in 2011 by Lisa Bradley and Cameron Cruse, R.Riveter has grown from a two-woman startup into a nationally recognized brand known for its high-quality craftsmanship and social impact. The company offers stylish, durable bags and accessories while creating meaningful work opportunities for military spouses across the country. Learn more at www.rriveter.com

.

Contact Info



Lisa Bradley

lbradley@rriveter.com

+1 910-725-1010

Attachment