7MM Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report 2022-2036

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The asthma market in the 7MM is expected to grow from an estimated USD 27 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2026 to 2036. Key players include Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Areteia Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Asthma Market and Epidemiology Analysis

In 2024, approximately 57 million cases of diagnosed asthma were reported across the 7MM, with the US alone accounting for 26 million cases.

Future market growth is driven by innovative therapies, increasing prevalence due to urbanization, pollution, and aging populations.

Dexpramipexole (by Areteia Therapeutics) and AIRSUPRA have shown positive results in recent clinical trials.

Depemokimab is under US FDA review, anticipating a PDUFA decision by December 16, 2025, for Type 2 inflammation-related asthma.

Key Factors Driving the Asthma Market

Increasing global prevalence and higher diagnosis rates contribute to growing demand.

Advancements in biologics and targeted therapies offer improved control over chronic symptoms.

Environmental and lifestyle factors increase demand for treatments.

The market report explores current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and forecasts the asthma market size from 2022 to 2036, including treatment strategies and unaddressed medical needs.

Asthma Disease Understanding

Asthma is marked by airway inflammation that leads to obstructive airflow, often exacerbated by environmental triggers. Severe asthma encompasses Type 2 and non-Type 2 categories, each responding differently to treatment, making personalized therapy essential.

Asthma Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis is confirmed through symptom assessment and spirometry. Treatment varies per severity, commonly starting with inhaled corticosteroids and progressing with biologics for more severe cases.

Asthma Epidemiology

The 7MM reported 57 million cases of asthma in 2024, projected to rise by 2036.

The US had 26 million cases, with a higher prevalence in females.

The UK had the highest number of diagnosed cases in the EU4 and the UK.

Asthma Recent Developments

Dexpramipexole and AIRSUPRA show promise in enhancing outcomes for severe asthma cases.

Asthma Drug Analysis DUPIXENT (dupilumab)

A biologic targeting IL-4 and IL-13 for controlling moderate-to-severe asthma.

TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab)

Targets TSLP to manage airway inflammation across various types of severe asthma.

FASENRA (benralizumab)

Depletes eosinophils, offering long-term control for severe eosinophilic asthma.

Asthma Market Outlook

The asthma market's value in the 7MM is projected to increase, driven by new drug introductions and rising prevalence.

Innovative therapies like dexpramipexole and depemokimab are key growth drivers, addressing unmet needs in asthma treatment.

Brextri Aerosphere and other emerging treatments aim to treat a broader range of asthma phenotypes.

Asthma Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is diverse, with companies enhancing drug delivery systems and launching novel biologics, while generics increase pricing competition.

Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

The report also provides critical insights on country-specific accessibility, reimbursement scenarios, patient assistance programs, and market access dynamics.

Reasons to Buy Asthma Market Forecast Report

Understanding of emerging market dynamics and treatment trends.

Detailed insights into asthma epidemiology, market size, and geographical variances.

Assessment of pipeline products and competitive positioning.

Key Opinion Leaders' perspectives, emphasizing unmet needs and therapeutic innovations.

Companies Featured

Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Amgen/AstraZeneca

Areteia Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhx23k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.