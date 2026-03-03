OfficeSpace Software Advances AI Canvas - Delivering a Team of AI Workplace Agents

Atlanta, Georgia, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, provider of the leading AI Operating System for the Built World, today announced expanded capabilities for AI Canvas, the agentic layer embedded across its platform. AI Canvas deploys a coordinated team of purpose-built workplace agents that support Real Estate, Facilities, and Workplace leaders in automating decision workflows, optimizing hybrid performance, and delivering predictive intelligence across space, assets, and employee experience.

Rather than adding AI to isolated features, OfficeSpace has built an AI-native system where intelligence is embedded directly into the workflows workplace leaders run every day. AI Canvas is delivered as a unified model, bringing multiple workplace agents together within one intelligent platform to support portfolio strategy, operational efficiency, and employee engagement.

“AI Canvas transforms OfficeSpace into a true system of action for the built world,” said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. “For Real Estate leaders managing capital allocation, Facilities teams overseeing operational performance, and Workplace leaders driving employee experience, this is AI embedded at the workflow level. It enables organizations to move from reactive reporting to predictive orchestration.”

A Team of Workplace Agents. One Intelligent Platform.

AI Canvas includes purpose-built agents aligned to the core roles within workplace organizations:

Space Planning Agent

AI-driven stack and space planning powered by predictive occupancy, adjacency intelligence, and utilization data — redefining space optimization in the IWMS market.

Insights Agent

Conversational analytics delivering on-demand insights, summaries, visualizations, and anomaly detection across workplace data.

Workplace Experience (WEX) Agent

AI-powered nudges and recommendations, including intelligent desk booking, hybrid coordination guidance, and personalized workspace support.

Together, these agents form an interoperable intelligence layer embedded across OfficeSpace, turning everyday workflows into automated, data-driven systems of action.

From Reactive to Predictive Workplace Strategy

AI Canvas advances OfficeSpace’s broader platform strategy: shifting enterprises from static reporting to predictive orchestration. Across workplace and real estate management, AI Canvas powers:

AI analytics that inform daily and executive decisions

Portfolio-wide trend analysis across locations

Predictive occupancy modeling and space optimization

Intelligent booking, wayfinding, and hybrid guidance

And, more.

The result is a unified system that not only surfaces insights but actively supports decision-making across the built world.

Why It Matters

Organizations adopting AI Canvas can:

Plan faster: Compress planning cycles by 50–60% and eliminate months of manual scenario modeling

Make every square foot perform: Unlock up to 30% portfolio efficiency by turning utilization data into measurable ROI

Orchestrate hybrid work: Improve coordination through smarter nudges and scheduling guidance

Decide with evidence: Compare clear trade-offs across cost, capacity, timing, and employee experience

Stay current: As data changes, insights and recommendations evolve automatically

By replacing static dashboards with autonomous, auditable planning workflows, AI Canvas reduces decision friction and enables more strategic capital allocation across mergers and acquisitions, return-to-office initiatives, headcount shifts, and portfolio optimization.

For space planners and workplace leaders, this represents a step-change in strategic impact — elevating their role from operational reporting to enterprise capital allocation and performance optimization.

“Workplace leaders have long had access to data but not the automation to act on it quickly,” added Helgren. “AI Canvas closes that gap, aligning real estate strategy with business performance in real time.”

To learn more about AI Canvas, visit officespacesoftware.com/features/ai-canvas.

Attachment