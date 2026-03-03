Defense Supply Chains and Strategic Materials Drive the Morning Bid

DENVER, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The morning tape is leaning decisively toward defense-linked manufacturers, advanced materials innovators, and capital-raising energy names, as fresh contract wins and strategic investments reinforce a broader national security narrative.

Missile Supply Chain Momentum: Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ: MOBX) announced it has secured a significant production purchase order for components used in the U.S. Navy’s Tomahawk cruise missile program; an operational, actively deployed weapons platform central to U.S. stand-off strike capability.

The order includes Mobix’s high-reliability filtering component, designed to protect and stabilize sensitive onboard electronics by mitigating electromagnetic interference under harsh operating conditions. In modern missile systems, electronic stability is mission-essential, particularly as production tempo increases.

Chief Executive Officer Phil Sansone stated the award reflects “active, ongoing production demand within an operational U.S. Navy weapons platform,” noting that as production volumes increase, demand for qualified, production-ready components scales alongside it.

Mobix is already designed-in and qualified within the Tomahawk supply chain. That distinction matters: once integrated into long-duration defense programs, suppliers often benefit from recurring production cycles and multi-year visibility. The company is also pursuing a targeted acquisition strategy aimed at expanding its footprint in defense and aerospace markets, focusing on complementary high-reliability technologies and customer relationships.

In a market that increasingly values supply-chain entrenchment over speculative exposure, MOBX positions itself as a scaled beneficiary of active weapons production.

Spider Silk Steps into the Spotlight: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Meanwhile, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is drawing attention after its recombinant spider silk technology was featured on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic.





The feature spotlighted Kraig’s genetically enhanced silkworm platform, which produces spider silk fibers as part of the silkworm’s natural biological process. Demonstrations reportedly included towing a car and suspending a person using a single lightweight loop of thread, visual proof of the material’s tensile strength.

The timing is notable. Kraig Labs is preparing to deploy approximately one million proprietary spider silk silkworm eggs across three production facilities in Vietnam, targeting output of up to 10 metric tons of cocoons per month beginning in March. If sustained commercial output materializes, KBLB could become only the second company in history to achieve commercial-scale production from a transgenic animal platform, a milestone historically associated with ATryn, later incorporated into Sanofi following its acquisition of Genzyme.

Scientific validation previously published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences confirmed fibers tougher than conventional silk and comparable to native spider dragline silk.

Attempts to synthetically replicate spider silk stretch back decades. DuPont developed nylon in the 1930s inspired by silk architecture and later pursued synthetic spider silk production via bacterial expression systems, but did not achieve the desired fibers.

Now, with potential applications spanning apparel, medicine, industrial uses and ballistic protection, where spider silk has long been cited as tougher than Kevlar on a per-weight basis, the next catalyst will be confirmation of commercial deliveries to previously disclosed global brand partners.

In a world of rising defense budgets and calls for lighter, more mobile protective gear, strategic materials innovation may be as critical as missile guidance systems.

AI Meets Electronic Warfare: Gaxos.ai

On the strategic investment front, Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ: GXAI) announced it has acquired a 19.99% stake in America First Defense, a U.S.-based developer of advanced drone and robotics platforms.

America First Defense is developing a detachable counter-drone system designed to neutralize hostile UAVs through protocol-level cyber attacks without collateral jamming, as well as a biomimetic soft robotics platform engineered for low-detection ground and subsurface operations.

Chief Executive Officer Vadim Mats said the transaction places Gaxos “at the intersection of AI, defense innovation, and a rapidly accelerating national security priority,” reflecting growing demand for scalable, American-owned counter-autonomy solutions.

As unmanned threats evolve, investments tied to electronic warfare, cyber-enabled countermeasures and autonomous systems are increasingly viewed as core to defense modernization.

Energy Capital Raise: Battalion Oil

In the small-cap energy space, Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL) announced a definitive agreement to raise approximately $15 million at $5.50 per share (or prefunded warrants in lieu thereof) with a new fundamental institutional investor.

After fees and expenses, Battalion expects net proceeds of approximately $14.1 million, intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. In a commodity-sensitive environment, balance sheet flexibility remains critical for upstream operators navigating price volatility and capital discipline.

** Photography by Mark Thiessen, NGM Staff, Image Copyright: National Geographic Magazine

As recombinant biomaterials continue to move from laboratory research toward commercial production, independent coverage from globally recognized science publications reflects growing mainstream attention to the field.

