Brandon Hall Group to Join Transform 2026; Dr. Marline C. Duroseau to Moderate Panel on Redefining Work in the Age of AI

Boca Raton, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transform 2026 will bring together some of the world’s most influential HR, talent, and business leaders March 23–25 at the Wynn Las Vegas to explore this year’s theme, The Human + AI Equation: Forging the Next Era of Work.

As part of the conference’s AI + Humanity track, Brandon Hall Group will contribute to one of the event’s most critical conversations on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the meaning of work itself.

Dr. Marline C. Duroseau, Managing Director of HR & Leadership Development at Brandon Hall Group, will moderate:

What is a Job Now? Rethinking Work, Purpose & Value in the Age of Algorithmic Tools

Wednesday, March 25 | 2:05 PM – 2:35 PM

Meursault 1 & 2

The session will examine how roles, identity, and performance are evolving as AI moves from experimentation to operational reality.

Brandon Hall Group’s inclusion reflects its extensive research on AI adoption and workforce transformation. The firm has studied AI implementation across more than 1,000 organizations, resulting in its proprietary AI Progression Model, which defines clear maturity stages from exploration to enterprise integration. Following its success, the organization has released four additional progression frameworks focused on AI’s impact across workforce domains.

“AI has moved from experimentation to execution,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. “We’re calling this the Year of Progression because organizations are no longer asking whether to adopt AI — they’re advancing along a clear maturity path. Our research shows AI is already embedded in systems like performance management and employee development. The real advantage now belongs to leaders who intentionally design human-AI collaboration and treat progression as their operating model.”

The firm’s research, tools, courses, and certifications are delivered through the Brandon Hall Group Institute, which equips leaders to navigate AI integration responsibly and strategically. Among its most sought-after programs is the Certified AI Transformation Strategist certification, designed to help HR and business leaders operationalize AI while preserving human-centered leadership.

“AI changes tasks quickly, but identity and purpose shift more slowly,” added Dr. Duroseau. “Leadership must guide that progression intentionally. A job represents contribution and growth — and as algorithms reshape work, humanity must remain central to performance.”

In addition to participating in the session, Mike Cooke; Dr. Marline C. Duroseau; David Forry, SVP; and Javier Perez, Director of Client Strategy, will be onsite throughout the conference and available to connect with leaders exploring AI readiness, leadership development, and performance strategy.

Brandon Hall Group invites attendees to register for Transform 2026 through its dedicated partner page:

https://transform.us/partners/brandon-hall-group/

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, affecting the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and are the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform provides evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.