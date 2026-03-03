New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers in Guilford County, NC

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 63rd location in Guilford County, NC! The brand-new franchise location—led by Tim and Michelle Langley—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Guilford County, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Burlington, and surrounding areas .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Michelle said, “We chose to flip houses because we genuinely love the transformation process and the impact it creates. After flipping our own properties over the years, Tim discovered how much he enjoys taking a house with potential and turning it into something beautiful and functional again. What began as personal projects grew into a deeper desire to help others. We saw house flipping as an opportunity to do something meaningful, not just renovate properties, but help families move forward, build stability, and create new beginnings. For us, it is about more than real estate. It is about making a lasting impact in the community we have called home for decades.”

Tim added, “We are most excited about the chance to take more properties that need vision and care and turn them into homes where new memories can be made. For us, this opportunity is about growth, stewardship, and creating lasting change in the Triad for generations to come.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hardwork, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Guilford County, NC, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/nc/greensboro .

