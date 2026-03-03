Walker Sands Appoints Jim Weiss, Nii Ahene and Jen Whelan to its Board of Directors

CHICAGO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walker Sands, an integrated B2B growth services agency, announced today that it has added three new members to its board of directors: Jim Weiss, founder and chairman of Real Chemistry; Jen Whelan, vice president of growth marketing at LiveRamp; and Nii Ahene, former Chief Strategy Officer at Tinuiti.

The news follows marketing veteran and growth strategist George Gallate’s appointment to the board in December 2025.

The appointments reinforce Walker Sands’ vision to become the world’s preeminent B2B growth services agency, with an integrated, end-to-end offering spanning strategic communications, digital marketing, RevOps and sales enablement, and go-to-market technology engineering solutions.

Jim Weiss is the founder and chairman of Real Chemistry, a firm that evolved from a one‑man consultancy into one of the world’s largest strategic communications firms. A marketing technology visionary and digital health pioneer, Jim built Real Chemistry into an impact-driven innovation company that leverages proprietary technologies and data and analytics to solve some of the healthcare industry’s biggest challenges. Jim is the benefactor of the Weiss Center at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University and was recently named to the PR Week Hall of Fame. His experience scaling an agency platform and building differentiated capabilities through proprietary technology and measurement approaches will support Walker Sands as it expands its integrated model.

Jen Whelan is the VP of growth marketing at data collaboration platform LiveRamp and has over 25 years of leadership experience developing marketing initiatives for world-class companies. Before joining LiveRamp, Jen held leadership roles in B2B marketing at Qualcomm, Verizon Media, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Yahoo. She brings an operator’s perspective on what modern marketing teams need from their agency partners and serves as a voice of the customer in the board room.

Nii Ahene is an entrepreneur, investor, creator economy expert and publisher of Net Influencer, a leading creator economy publication. Previously, he served as chief strategy officer at Tinuiti, was the co-founder of CPC Strategy and holds board and advisor positions at WTWH Media and Evros Group. Nii’s expertise in the creator economy and data and analytics will be instrumental to Walker Sands as the firm expands its capabilities.

“Without reservation, this may be the best board ever assembled in B2B marketing,” said Andrew Cross, co-CEO of Walker Sands. “Jim, Jen and Nii have a list of career accomplishments a mile long. More importantly, the energy, enthusiasm and perspective they bring to Walker Sands is so impactful and stands to benefit our team and our clients in the months and years to come.”

Walker Sands’ Board of Directors also includes Bruce Rogers, Managing Director of Mountaingate Capital; Brandon Hall, Principal of Mountaingate Capital; George Gallate, ex-Havas Global Chairman; Andrew Cross, co-CEO of Walker Sands; and Dave Parro, co-CEO of Walker Sands.

About Walker Sands

Walker Sands is an integrated B2B growth services agency with expertise in strategy, data, content, creative, strategic communications and digital marketing. The agency’s Outcome-based Marketing approach helps B2B brands grow, build reputation, generate demand, drive engagement and strengthen market position. A 10-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Walker Sands is one of the fastest-growing B2B agencies in the world, proudly serving 100+ clients from offices in Chicago, Seattle and Boston. Learn more at walkersands.com .

