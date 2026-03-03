Waterproof Dog Bed Launches as the First Ever Quick-Dry Outdoor Bed on Kickstarter

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paw.com, the pioneer in functional décor friendly dog products, today announced the launch of the AirX Foam™ Outdoor & Indoor Cooling Dog Bed, a dual-purpose waterproof outdoor dog bed engineered to go from wet to dry in minutes and allows for airflow to keep the bed cool indoors. The new quick dry dog bed will launch exclusively on Kickstarter on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM EST, with limited quantity early bird pricing.

AirX Foam™ Outdoor & Cooling Dog Bed

Designed and tested in Florida, where heat, humidity, and sudden rainstorms are part of everyday life, the AirX Foam™ dog bed was created to solve two persistent problems: outdoor beds that stay soggy and mildew, and indoor beds that trap heat and odors.

Built around Paw.com’s proprietary AirX Foam™, the highly porous open-cell foam core drains water quickly, dries fast, and promotes continuous airflow. The result is a waterproof outdoor dog bed that performs after rain or pool time and transitions indoors as a breathable cooling dog bed.

“Most outdoor dog beds absorb water, stay damp for days, and end up smelling and mildewy, then get thrown in the trash, wasting money,” said Michele Van Tilborg, President of Paw.com. “We engineered the AirX Foam™ dog bed to drain instantly, dry in minutes, and work just as well indoors as it does outside. It’s a huge pivot as it was designed for real world conditions, not just sunny days.”

Whether drying off after a swim or bath, relaxing on a patio, or resting indoors, the AirX Foam™ Outdoor & Cooling Dog Bed adapts to changing environments without sacrificing comfort.

Key features and benefits include:



• Fast dry performance engineered to reduce mildew and funky odor buildup common in traditional outdoor beds

• Hose clean convenience with no machine washing required

• Optional bolster upgrade for dogs that prefer a cozier feel

• Large universal size designed to comfortably fit most dogs up to 75 lbs

• Modern cool cream finish that blends seamlessly into patios, poolside spaces, and home interiors

The AirX Foam™ Outdoor & Cooling Dog Bed will launch exclusively on Kickstarter, giving early backers access to special pricing and limited upgrades.

Planned reward tiers include:

• Super Early Bird AirX Foam™ Base Dog Bed (Large) – $129 (save up to 35% off $199 MSRP) 100 Available.

• Early Bird AirX Foam™ Base Dog Bed (Large) – $149 (save up to 25% off MSRP) 375 Available.

• Kickstarter Upgrade – Optional bolsters at $69 for each. 95 available.

• Supporter Tier – $5

Kickstarter launch details:

Launch date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Campaign page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/paworiginal/waterproof-quick-dry-cooling-dog-bed-airx-foam

Estimated shipping: Early April 2026

Pet parents can visit the Kickstarter page to preview photos and videos, sign up for launch reminders, and secure limited early bird rewards when the campaign goes live.

About Paw.com

Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Paw.com is a pioneering pet lifestyle brand known for creating décor friendly, problem-solving dog products. Best known for the iconic PupProtector™ waterproof dog blankets and the Original PupRug® dog bed, Paw.com blends long lasting comfort with elevated home design. With more than 1 million products sold and over 55,000 five-star reviews, Paw.com is trusted by pet parents who value durability, functionality, and style. Every product is thoughtfully designed in the USA by dog lovers for dog lovers and built to withstand real-world rain, heat, mud, and everyday messes.

Press Inquiries

Michele Van Tilborg

m [at] paw.com

310-467-2549

https://paw.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=lbi0NSzqeaw