CamJon Travel Announces Strategic Partnership with Sava Travel and Launches CJ Travel Connect Platform

Babcock Ranch, FL, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamJon Travel, a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate agency in North America, today announced two major initiatives designed to elevate the client experience and set new standards for personalized cruise travel: a strategic host agency partnership with Sava Travel, the forward-thinking travel agency platform, and the official launch of CJ Travel Connect, the cruise industry’s first dedicated community and rewards hub built specifically for Virgin Voyages enthusiasts.

Cameron DeJong, Managing Partner of CamJon Travel, aboard Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

Together, these announcements signal CamJon Travel’s commitment to controlled, intentional growth—expanding the team’s capabilities and deepening the client experience without ever compromising the personalized, Platinum-level service the agency is known for.

A New Chapter: CamJon Travel Partners with Sava Travel

CamJon Travel has selected Sava Travel as its new host agency—a strategic move that provides the infrastructure, coaching, and operational support needed to scale without sacrificing quality. Sava Travel, led by CEO Byrd Bergeron and Co-Founder Haley DeCarlo, has built a reputation as one of the travel industry’s most innovative agency platforms, offering advisors hands-on coaching, dedicated concierge and operations teams, and a collaborative community that prioritizes advisor and client success in equal measure.

For CamJon Travel, the partnership represents an opportunity to expand the team and bring an even more elite level of service to the agency’s already distinguished Platinum standard. With Sava’s robust platform behind it, CamJon Travel will be able to enhance its booking capabilities, streamline operations, and provide sailors with an even more seamless experience from initial inquiry through post-cruise follow-up.

“When you find partners who share your values and match your ambition, you lock arms and build together,” says Cameron DeJong, Managing Partner of CamJon Travel. “Sava Travel isn’t just a host agency—they’re builders, innovators, and leaders who understand that this industry is evolving fast. Partnering with Byrd, Haley, and the Sava team gives us the platform to grow our team and elevate our service to a level that didn’t exist before in the cruise advisor space. Our sailors are going to feel the difference.”

“Cameron represents exactly the type of advisor we built Sava Travel to support—someone who leads with integrity, puts clients first, and refuses to cut corners,” says Byrd Bergeron, CEO of Sava Travel. “As a Top 100 Virgin Voyages First Mate, his track record speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to provide the platform, infrastructure, and team that will allow CamJon Travel to scale while maintaining the exceptional, personal service their sailors have come to expect.”

“What drew us to CamJon Travel is the same thing that draws their clients—authenticity and an obsession with getting every detail right,” adds Haley DeCarlo, Co-Founder and VP of Sales & Engagement at Sava Travel. “In an industry where too many advisors are chasing volume over value, Cameron has proven that you can build a world-class business by simply being the best at what you do. We’re excited to be part of this next chapter.”

CJ Travel Connect: A First-of-Its-Kind Community and Rewards Platform

Also announced today, CJ Travel Connect officially launched on March 1, 2026, delivering what CamJon Travel believes is a missing piece in the cruise travel experience: a dedicated digital community where Virgin Voyages sailors can connect, learn, earn rewards, and enhance every aspect of their voyage—before, during, and after sailing.

The platform is unlike anything currently offered in the travel advisor space. While most agencies close the loop once a booking is confirmed, CJ Travel Connect extends the CamJon Travel experience into an always-on ecosystem that rewards engagement, builds genuine connections between travelers, and creates lasting value that goes far beyond any single sailing.

Key Features of CJ Travel Connect

Sailor-to-Sailor Community: Connect with fellow travelers booked on the same cruise, share tips and excitement before boarding, and build friendships that make every voyage richer.

Three Paths to Earn Points: Members earn rewards by engaging with the community, building their travel expertise through educational content and activities, and growing the CamJon Travel family through referrals.

Tiered Membership Progression: Advance from Shore Explorer to Ocean Adventurer, unlocking bonus earning potential and exclusive perks at every level.

Meaningful Rewards: Redeem points for CamJon Travel merchandise, travel planning services, exclusive experiences, and entries into monthly prize drawings.

Open Pre-Registration: CJ Travel Connect is available now to all current CamJon Travel clients. Pre-registration is also open to anyone interested in enhancing their Virgin Voyages and overall travel experience with the support of CamJon Travel and a community of fellow travelers.

“Most travel agencies see the booking as the finish line. We see it as the starting line,” says DeJong. “CJ Travel Connect is where our sailors come together, learn from each other, and get rewarded for being part of this community. It’s not a gimmick—it’s a reflection of how we’ve always operated: relationships first, always.”

Why It Matters: Setting a New Standard

Together, the Sava Travel partnership and the launch of CJ Travel Connect represent CamJon Travel’s vision for the future of boutique cruise consulting: a model where technology empowers personal connection rather than replacing it, where growth is driven by trust and referrals rather than volume and automation, and where every sailor—regardless of cabin type or booking value—receives a world-class experience.

In January 2026, CamJon Travel’s Cameron DeJong was honored as a Top 100 First Mate in North America for Virgin Voyages—placing the agency in the top fraction of 1% of all Virgin Voyages travel advisor partners. Today’s announcements build on that foundation with the operational backbone and community infrastructure needed to serve more sailors at the highest level.

Availability

CJ Travel Connect is live now at cjtconnect.com. Current CamJon Travel clients have full access, and pre-registration is open to prospective sailors who want to join the community ahead of their first booking. To learn more about CamJon Travel’s services or to begin planning a Virgin Voyages cruise, visit camjontravel.com. To learn more about Sava Travel, visit savatravel.com.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. The agency leverages extensive firsthand experience to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits. Managing Partner Cameron DeJong was honored as a Top 100 First Mate in North America for Virgin Voyages in 2025, placing the agency among the top fraction of 1% of all Virgin Voyages travel advisor partners. CamJon Travel operates under Sava Travel as its host agency.

About Sava Travel

Sava Travel is a host travel agency built to support independent travel advisors with coaching, operational infrastructure, and a collaborative community. Founded by CEO Byrd Bergeron and Co-Founder Haley DeCarlo, Sava Travel provides advisors with dedicated concierge and operations teams, one-on-one coaching, and the tools needed to build thriving travel businesses. Sava Travel is a fully licensed travel agency authorized to sell travel services in all 50 states and is a member of ASTA, CLIA, and IATA.

Meet CJ, the mascot for CJ Travel Connect

Press Inquiries

Cameron DeJong

Managing Partner, CamJon Travel

cam [at] camjontravel.com

888-499-TRAVEL

https://camjontravel.com

16064 Lakeland Drive

Babcock Ranch, FL 33982