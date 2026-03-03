Bridge City Law Expands Spanish-Language Legal Access Initiative for Portland’s Growing Latino Community

PORTLAND, Ore., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge City Law is a Portland-based personal injury law firm (https://bridgecitylawfirm.com/personal-injury/) announcing an expanded Spanish-language legal access initiative aimed at better serving the region’s growing Latino community.

Managing Partner Jim Dwyer said the firm’s commitment goes beyond translation — it focuses on ensuring Spanish-speaking residents fully understand their legal rights, insurance options, and personal injury claims following serious accidents.

“Injury cases are stressful for anyone. But when language becomes a barrier, that stress multiplies. Access to justice should never depend on someone’s first language.”

Expanded Initiative Includes:

Spanish-speaking attorneys and staff available throughout every stage of representation

Spanish-language educational resources explaining personal injury law and insurance claims

Community outreach focused on legal rights awareness

Free consultations for Spanish-speaking individuals exploring their legal options





Language barriers can prevent injured individuals from fully understanding settlement offers or pursuing rightful compensation in cases involving car accidents (https://bridgecitylawfirm.com/car-accidents/), truck accidents (https://bridgecitylawfirm.com/truck-accidents/), workplace injuries, and other serious negligence-related claims.

Bridge City Law says the goal is to reduce those barriers and improve access to justice for Spanish-speaking Portland residents seeking guidance from a qualified Portland personal injury attorney ( https://bridgecitylawfirm.com/ ).

“There are hardworking families who hesitate to seek help because the legal system feels intimidating. We want them to know they deserve clarity, respect, and strong advocacy — in their own language.”

About Bridge City Law

Bridge City Law is a Portland-based personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the metro area. The firm provides bilingual legal services in serious injury cases. Learn more at https://bridgecitylawfirm.com/ .

