Stewards Inc. Engages Lucosky Brookman LLP as Special Counsel to Support Nasdaq Uplisting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced that it has engaged Lucosky Brookman LLP as special counsel to assist the company in connection with its planned uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Lucosky Brookman is widely recognized as one of the leading capital markets and securities law firms advising public companies, investment banks and growth-stage issuers in complex transactions and exchange listings. The firm has played a principal role in numerous Nasdaq and NYSE uplistings, public offerings, reverse mergers and strategic capital markets transactions across a broad range of industries.

The engagement reflects Stewards’ continued focus on institutional governance, regulatory rigor and disciplined execution as it advances through the uplisting process.

“Selecting the right capital markets counsel is a critical step in our progression to a national exchange,” said Shaun Quin, president of Stewards Inc. “Lucosky Brookman’s experience guiding companies through sophisticated securities transactions and exchange listings positions us to execute this next phase with precision and credibility.”

Lucosky Brookman brings deep expertise in securities regulation, public company compliance, corporate governance, exchange requirements and capital formation strategy. The firm regularly advises issuers navigating complex SEC review processes, exchange qualification standards and public market transitions.

The appointment further signals Stewards’ commitment to building durable institutional infrastructure as it prepares for broader capital markets participation.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified private credit, real asset and digital finance platform advancing responsible growth through disciplined underwriting, technology-driven analytics and transparent governance. The company provides scalable financing and structured credit solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States and is building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and digital treasury assets designed to enhance long-term balance sheet strength.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP is a leading corporate and securities law firm advising public and emerging growth companies in capital markets transactions, exchange uplistings, SEC compliance and corporate governance. The firm represents issuers, investment banks and institutional investors in public offerings, strategic transactions and complex regulatory matters across U.S. capital markets.

For more information, visit www.lucbro.com.

Website: https://stewards.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stewards-usa/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/stewards_usa

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com