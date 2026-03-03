Cosmedical™ Announces Brand Refresh to Elevate Private Label skincare

DAVIE, Fla., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 30 years as CosMedical Technologies, Cosmedical™ today announced a comprehensive brand refresh reflecting its evolution into a fully integrated. premium partner for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and licensed aesthetic professionals.

Founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, Cosmedical has long supported practitioners in transforming clinical expertise into thriving private label skincare brands. Over time, the company has expanded far beyond formulation—building robust operational, marketing, and business development capabilities that support practices at every stage of growth.

The refreshed identity brings greater clarity and cohesion to the role Cosmedical already plays inside practices nationwide.

Cosmedical is your partner beyond product.

What Does the Cosmedical™ Brand Refresh Mean?

Cosmedical’s updated branding formalizes the company’s three-pillar partnership model:

Your Product Partner — dermatologist-founded, medical grade formulations designed for clinical performance and retail success.

— dermatologist-founded, medical grade formulations designed for clinical performance and retail success. Your Operations Partner — seamless labeling, printing, fulfillment, and dedicated support that turn complexity into simplicity.

— seamless labeling, printing, fulfillment, and dedicated support that turn complexity into simplicity. Your Marketing Partner — custom branding systems, merchandising strategy, and ready-to-deploy marketing assets that help convert patients into loyal customers.

Leadership Statement

“We are on a mission to amplify practitioner impact, elevating clinical expertise into brand-building success,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of Cosmedical. “This refresh reflects who Cosmedical is today. We are a service-driven partner supporting formulation, brand building, and seamless execution so our clients can grow their skincare businesses with confidence.”

What Is Changing With Cosmedical™?

The new visual identity reflects the sophistication of the practices Cosmedical serves: clean, modern and authoritative.

The streamlined name – Cosmedical – signals the breadth of the partnership and aligns the company’s image with the premium, service-forward experience clients already receive.

As the private label landscape continues to evolve, this elevated positioning strengthens Cosmedical’s ability to retain and attract ambitious, growth-oriented practices seeking more than a supplier—a true long-term partner.

Visual Identity Rollout: A March Transition

Elements of the refreshed visual identity have already begun appearing across Cosmedical touchpoints.

March will serve as a transitional month as the company fully implements its updated design system, refined typography, and elevated brand expression.

This evolution ensures Cosmedical’s external presence now fully reflects the level of expertise, partnership, and professionalism that has defined the company for more than three decades.

“We are extremely happy with the direction,” added Ciraldo Stabile. “It best speaks to who we are today and where we are going.”

About Cosmedical™ Cosmedical™ is a dermatologist-founded private label skincare company and brand-building partner for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and licensed aestheticians seeking to create premium, medical grade private label skincare brands. Through dermatologist-developed formulations, operational excellence, and comprehensive marketing support, Cosmedical helps practitioners build and scale premium skincare brands with confidence. For more information about Cosmedical™ and their range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedical.co

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | Cosmedical™

800-275-3627 | b.ruiz@cosmedical.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9618744-25d5-4ff4-9236-05feef0f0ee9