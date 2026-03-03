Geordie AI Honored as Finalist of the 2026 SC Awards

LONDON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geordie AI , the security and governance platform for agentic AI, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. The company has been recognized in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category, underscoring its commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

“As enterprises accelerate agent innovation, Geordie is solving for the new class of security and governance challenges created by AI agents,” said Henry Comfort, CEO and cofounder of Geordie. “We’re proud of our momentum since coming out of stealth six months ago and remain laser-focused on building the secure foundation enterprises need to scale AI agents without sacrificing security or trust.”

Geordie was built from the ground up to accommodate the architecture and realities of agents, delivering the tools to govern agentic AI at enterprise scale. By collecting data from code, endpoints, and APIs, Geordie creates a unified view of agent activity and risk across the enterprise, closing the visibility and control gap agents introduce. This holistic perspective enables deep insight into where agents exist, how they’re configured, what they can access, and how they behave over time. From this understanding, Geordie provides a comprehensive assessment of security, regulatory, and operational risk across the entire agent ecosystem. These risks are proactively managed through Beam, Geordie’s industry-first risk mitigation engine, which contextually guides agent decisions in real time to keep them aligned with enterprise policies.

This recognition by SC highlights Geordie’s continued business development, customer growth, overall fiscal expansion, and proven ability to enable enterprise security teams to close the visibility and control gaps that agents introduce.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore. “Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists can be viewed here . Winners of the 2026 SC Awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco.

About Geordie AI

Geordie’s purpose-built AI agent security and governance platform helps organizations scale innovation safely by enabling real-time agent visibility, risk intelligence, and proactive risk mitigation. Founded in 2025 by cyber and AI experts from Snyk, Veracode, and Darktrace, Geordie’s mission is to provide the backbone for safe and scalable adoption of agentic AI in the enterprise. In December 2025, Geordie was named the Black Hat Europe 2025 Startup Spotlight winner. Geordie is backed by leading cybersecurity investor Ten Eleven Ventures and global venture capital firm General Catalyst.

For more information, visit www.geordie.ai .

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com .