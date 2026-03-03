AI-Scale Ethernet at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2026 Demo

BEAVERTON, OR, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethernet Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to the continued success and advancement of Ethernet technologies, today revealed details of its interoperability demo taking place at the 2026 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC 2026). The interactive display in booth 5023 illuminates how Ethernet continues to evolve to support AI workloads, hyperscale data center growth, and emerging network architectures operating at terabit speeds. The OFC 2026 expo will be held March 17–19, 2026 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles, Calif.

“With networks rapidly scaling to meet the demands of AI, cloud infrastructure, and new application domains, Ethernet is consolidating its position as the base communications infrastructure of choice,” said Peter Jones, chair, Ethernet Alliance, and distinguished engineer, Cisco. “At OFC 2026, we’re showing how the Ethernet ecosystem is coming together and addressing these challenges through open collaboration, practical engineering, and real-world interoperability.”

Ethernet Enters the Terabit Era

Accompanied by a cohort of industry-leading member companies representing Ethernet innovation from silicon to systems, the Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2026 exhibit brings forward a live, multi-vendor interoperability demonstration focused on high-speed Ethernet technologies designed for AI-driven and data-intensive environments. Building on recent industry progress, it will explore advanced signaling, optics, and system architectures capable of supporting bandwidth growth from 200G/400G/800G to 1.6T and beyond.

Various interoperability demonstrations will feature a broad slate of offerings that support diverse Ethernet speeds and interfaces, ranging from 100G up to newly minted 1.6T solutions. Both currently deployed and yet-to-be-released products include several switches, routers, interconnect options, and a vast array of test and measurement tools. Of special interest is the robust portfolio of interconnect solutions, from typical copper cabling to new optical interface options aimed at addressing market needs for high-throughput, low-cost, and eco-friendly communications.

Complimentary printed copies of the 2026 Ethernet Roadmap will also be available for OFC 2026 attendees. The industry’s only publicly available roadmap, it outlines Ethernet’s deepening integration across AI, cloud, automotive, and next-generation networks.

The Ethernet Alliance invites attendees, exhibitors, and media to join it for a free happy hour and celebration of its 20th anniversary in its booth on Wednesday, March 18 from 3-5pm, marking two decades of leadership and collaboration at the heart of the Ethernet ecosystem.

End-to-End Industry Collaboration

At OFC 2026, the Ethernet Alliance is once again convening companies in the vanguard of Ethernet standards, systems, and optical technologies to deliver a true multi-vendor interoperability experience. Spanning system vendors, component suppliers, optical innovators, and test and measurement leaders, participating member companies include Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH); Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET); Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO); EXFO; Hyper Photonix Ltd.; HPE (NYSE: HPE); Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS); MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL); Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS); TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL); Teledyne LeCroy Inc. (NYSE: TDY); VeEX, Inc.; VIAVI Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV); and Wilder Technologies, LLC.

Ethernet: Powering AI’s Rise

The Ethernet Alliance is hosting a panel on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. PT in Theater II. Ethernet’s Accelerating Evolution - Enabling the Expansion of AI offers a deep dive into how Ethernet is adapting for the AI era. As AI reshapes network and compute architectures, panelists will examine advances in next-generation electrical and optical signaling, as well as the move toward 400 Gb/s interconnects. Building on insights from its TEF 2025: Ethernet for AI event, discussions will also highlight ongoing IEEE 802.3 standards work keeping Ethernet aligned with the operational demands of AI infrastructure.

About the Ethernet Alliance

The Ethernet Alliance is a global consortium that includes system and component vendors, and industry experts who are committed to the continued success and expansion of Ethernet technology. The Ethernet Alliance takes Ethernet standards to market by supporting activities that span from incubation of new Ethernet technologies to interoperability demonstrations and education. The organization’s plans may be found on the Events page of its website.

Additional Quotes:

"Amphenol Corporation is pleased to join the Ethernet Alliance’s Interoperability demonstration at OFC 2026. Interoperability remains a distinguishing pillar of the Ethernet advantage as architectures evolve to meet future bandwidth needs." – Sam Kocsis, director of standards and technology, Amphenol Communications Solutions

"As the next phase of AI training and inference buildouts scale, the network is critical to efficient AI compute. Cisco AI Networking innovations support the Ethernet Alliance multi-vendor interoperability activities to ensure that network infrastructure investments continue to meet evolving latency, performance, and energy efficiency requirements. Cisco is demonstrating its expanded portfolio of 51.2T systems for AI deployments powered by Cisco Silicon One and combined with optics for AI. The showcase includes versatile connectivity options including 400G and 800G ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggable optics, as well as 800G OSFP DR and FR optics, across both SONiC and IOS-XR platforms." – Guru Shenoy, SVP, product management, provider connectivity, Cisco

“Innovation brings what’s imagined to life—and testing is vital to ensuring it delivers as promised. At EXFO, a leader in test and measurement, we are proud to participate in the Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstrations at OFC 2026. This year, technologies like 800G and 1.6T Ethernet, along with coherent optics such as 800ZR, OpenZR, and 100ZR, won’t just be showcased—they’ll be pushed to their limits to prove they’re ready to redefine the global landscape, from AI to advanced telecommunications infrastructure.” – Anabel Alarcon, product line manager, EXFO

“The Ethernet Alliance interoperability demonstration at OFC 2026 unites a wide range of network and test equipment manufacturers and showcases state-of-the-art deployable Ethernet technology, including our latest innovations in 224G optical interconnects for AI networking. To raise the ceiling of high-speed networking technology to 448G, a height unimaginable just a short time ago but increasingly within sight, collaboration amongst industry partners is no longer optional – it’s mandatory. The Ethernet Alliance is central to this effort, and Hyper Photonix is delighted to be a part of it.” – Henry Plaessmann, sr. director of business development, Hyper Photonix

“Keysight is showcasing leadership across two breakthrough demonstrations in the Ethernet Alliance booth at OFC 2026, that highlight the future of high performance networking. In the Ethernet for AI demonstration, Keysight is spotlighting how next generation Ethernet architectures deliver the resiliency and reliability that AI/ML and HPC workloads demand across backend network fabrics. At the same time, Keysight is participating in emerging 1.6T Ethernet speeds and cutting edge interconnect technologies – both optical and electrical - that are redefining what’s possible for high performance, low latency data center architectures. Together, these demonstrations underscore Keysight’s commitment to accelerating innovation across the entire Ethernet ecosystem.” – Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, network test and security solutions, Keysight

“MaxLinear’s 1.6T PAM4 DSP solutions are at the core of the high‑speed optical interconnects powering the next era of Ethernet. By delivering energy‑efficient 224G performance with seamless interoperability, we help the industry meet the skyrocketing data‑movement and power‑efficiency demands of AI. As part of the Ethernet Alliance ecosystem, we’re committed to enabling scalable, standards‑aligned connectivity so hyperscale and AI data centers can grow without compromise.” – Aldo Gutierrez, PhD., product management director, data center connectivity, MaxLinear

“As AI workloads drive unprecedented data demand, terabit Ethernet speeds have become indispensable for scaling AI networking. As an active member of the Ethernet Alliance, Synopsys continues to deliver field-proven, interoperable Ethernet IP solutions up to 1.6Tbps, enabling customers to achieve first-pass silicon success. We’re proud to support the Ethernet Alliance’s interoperability demonstrations as they showcase how Synopsys IP contributes in accelerating the evolution of modern data infrastructure.” – Priyank Shukla, product management director, Synopsys

“Ethernet Alliance’s Interoperability event at OFC 2026 Is once again a critical opportunity for TE Connectivity (TE) to demonstrate how we leverage technology to deliver next generation higher speed, higher density products that can enable Ethernet to meet challenging AI and ML requirements. As a founding principal member of the Ethernet Alliance, TE is proud to provide our highest speed passive and active electrical and optical connectivity products in the Ethernet Alliance physical interoperability demonstrations. TE supports a range of reaches and lower power levels with AEC, ACC, and DAC electrical cables and retimed, half retimed, and linear optical links. Current Ethernet deployments deliver data rates of 800 Gbps and 1.6 Tbps. These accelerating roadmaps depend on organizations such as the Ethernet Alliance to bring together the ecosystem to address the technical challenges of delivering robust interoperable solutions.” – Nathan Tracy, principal technologist, system architecture, TE Connectivity

“Teledyne LeCroy Xena is pleased to join our industry colleagues once again at the Ethernet Alliance stand at OFC 2026. We will showcase our comprehensive portfolio of traffic generation and protocol analysis solutions designed to validate the performance and interoperability of devices and interconnects across 224G SerDes 1.6Tbps & 112G SerDes 800Gbps Ethernet. As Ethernet continues its evolution as the world’s preferred networking technology for AI, we remain committed to delivering the tools that ensure it scales reliably, efficiently, and consistently to meet the demands of tomorrow’s workloads.” – Jacob Christensen, general manager, Teledyne LeCroy Xena

“VeEX is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Ethernet Alliance in this year’s live OFC multi-vendor interoperability demonstration. As 800G adoption accelerates, multi-vendor validation remains critical to successful deployment. This year we are showcasing 800G ZR+ and 400G-100G interoperability, highlighting our leadership in high-speed Ethernet testing and OSFP, QSFP-DD, and SFP-DD112 interconnect solutions. Our MPA-HD, RXT and MTX series tools will be featured in the interop, solving real-world integration challenges across lab, production, and field environments.” – Keith Cole, VP product marketing – NEMs, VeEX

“VIAVI is proud to support the Ethernet Alliance’s multivendor showcase at OFC as we bring together the combined strengths of VIAVI and the recently acquired TestCenter solutions. With the industry accelerating toward 800G, 1.6T, and emerging AI‑scale architectures, our high‑performance test and validation portfolio delivers the scale, flexibility, and assurance customers need to innovate with confidence. By contributing to this collaborative ecosystem, we are helping advance seamless interoperability and drive the next wave of high‑speed Ethernet adoption.” – Aniket Khosla, VP of product management, VIAVI Solutions

