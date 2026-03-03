Netherlands Offshore Data Centers Market Report 2025: Growth Opportunities Fueled by Expansion of 5G Networks and Growth in AI and Big Data Analytics

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Offshore Data Centers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands Offshore Data Centers Market is valued at USD 6.5 billion

Growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for cloud services, data storage, and the need for efficient data management solutions. The rise in digital transformation across various sectors has significantly contributed to the expansion of data center facilities in the region.



Key cities dominating this market include Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague. Amsterdam is particularly favored due to its strategic location, robust infrastructure, and connectivity to major European markets. Rotterdam's port facilities enhance logistical advantages, while The Hague benefits from its proximity to governmental and international organizations, making it a hub for data security and compliance.



In 2023, the Dutch government implemented regulations aimed at promoting sustainability in data center operations. This includes mandates for energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, requiring data centers to achieve a minimum energy efficiency ratio. These regulations are designed to reduce the environmental impact of data centers and encourage investment in green technologies.

Netherlands Offshore Data Centers Market Future Outlook



The future of the Netherlands offshore data centers market appears promising, driven by technological advancements and increasing digitalization. The expansion of 5G networks is expected to enhance connectivity, facilitating the growth of edge computing and AI applications. Additionally, the focus on sustainability will likely lead to more partnerships with renewable energy providers, ensuring that data centers can meet both operational demands and environmental standards, positioning the Netherlands as a leader in sustainable data center solutions.



Companies Featured

Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Interxion Holding N.V.

KPN N.V.

Global Switch Holdings Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Telecity Group Limited

NTT Communications Corporation

OVHcloud

Scaleway

LeaseWeb

T-Systems International GmbH

