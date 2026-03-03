Full Moon Introduces Jerky Minis – Purpose-Built Treats for Small Dogs

Santa Monica, Calif, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Moon®, the premier pet nutrition brand known for using 100% human-grade, ethically sourced ingredients from family farms in the U.S., is expanding its portfolio with Jerky Minis, a new line of treats designed specifically for small dogs. Thoughtfully made with real USDA-certified antibiotic-free chicken and free-range beef, Jerky Minis bring Full Moon’s human-grade leadership to small dogs in a format tailored just for them.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment: small dog households continue to rise across the country while pet parents' expectations around treats and nutrition have become more intentional and health-focused. Small dogs are the most common dog size in U.S. households according to the 2025 APPA National Pet Parents Survey, and that segment continues to grow as Millennial and Gen Z pet parents embrace apartment living and city lifestyles according to the 2025 America’s Pet Owners Consumer Report from Mintel. Yet in the treat aisle, small dogs are often left with oversized, calorie-dense options designed for larger breeds. Petite pups require more than scaled-down versions of standard treats – Jerky Minis fill that market gap with purpose-designed sizing, texture, and nutrition, making it easier for pet parents to reward without compromising health, appetite, or mealtime balance.

“Small dogs aren’t just smaller versions of big dogs,” said Dr. Dana Wilhite, DVM and Full Moon veterinarian partner. “Treats designed for small dogs are formulated with their unique needs in mind, including chewing strength, smaller mouths, higher choking risk, and greater caloric impact per bite. Treats made specifically for small dogs are not only more enjoyable to eat, they’re safer from a choking risk standpoint than large treats and better portioned to support healthy weight. They’re not just indulgences; they’re an extension of our dogs’ overall nutrition plan.”

For pet parents who know that small dogs have big personalities and even bigger standards, Jerky Minis deliver the premium quality their discerning palates deserve at just 15 calories per treat. Jerky Minis are easy to chew, break down, and enjoy safely, supporting the chewing strength and jaw structure of small dogs.

Like all Full Moon products, Jerky Minis are crafted with 100% human-grade ingredients and made to the same standards as people food. Available in antibiotic-free chicken and free-range beef recipes, the grain-free treats contain no fillers, artificial flavors, or preservatives – just simple, recognizable ingredients sourced from trusted family farms in the U.S.

“If it’s not good enough for us, it’s not good enough for our dogs,” said Ryan Perdue, Founder of Full Moon, Senior Vice President of Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands, and a fourth-generation Perdue family member. “Full Moon was built on the belief that dogs are family, and family deserves food made to the highest standards. As people become more intentional about what they feed their dogs, we’re continuing to lead with products that reflect that standard. Jerky Minis carry that vision forward, delivering human-grade quality without compromise.”

Offered in 12-oz packages with an MSRP of $9.99, Full Moon’s Jerky Minis are available now online at FullMoonPet.com and in select retailers nationwide including Albertson’s, Target, Tractor Supply, Meijer, and Walmart, with an expanded rollout in April on Amazon and Chewy.

About Full Moon Pet:

Full Moon Pet offers premium, human-grade, USDA-certified dog food and treats made with ethically sourced, responsibly raised meats, and wholesome ingredients. Founded in 2011 by Ryan Perdue, Full Moon was one of the first brands to prioritize human-grade ingredients and continues to lead the industry with products free from fillers, artificial preservatives, and by-products. Using small-batch cooking methods, Full Moon ensures that each meal is rich in flavor and nutritious. The brand’s products exceed AAFCO standards and are proudly made in the USA. Full Moon continues to innovate with offerings like Pure Protein Air-Dried Meals, a high-protein, shelf-stable alternative to raw diets. Full Moon’s product line is available at FullMoonPet.com, Amazon, Chewy and select retailers across the country.

About Perdue Farms:

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

