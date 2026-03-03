Honoring Achievement, Five CPAmerica Member Firms Named to USA Today's Top 100 Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms

Gainesville, Florida, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five CPAmerica member firms were recognized on USA Today's third annual Top 100 Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms lists. The firms were selected through surveys conducted by Statista, an independent market research institute and statistics platform, which collected feedback from tax and accounting professionals, as well as their clients. The rankings of the top 100 firms are based on the total number of recommendations from peers and clients, along with additional company data.

“I am proud to honor these exceptional member firms whose dedication to excellence continues to elevate our entire profession,” said Grace Horvath, President and CEO of CPAmerica. “Their leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding client service set a standard that extends well beyond their own organizations. These firms are not only meeting the expectations of today’s marketplace, they are shaping the future of accounting.”

CPAmerica has 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by USA Today are the following CPAmerica members:

  • 415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, was recognized as both a Top Tax and Top Accounting Firm.
  • Dean Dorton, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was recognized as a Top Tax Firm.
  • Frazier & Deeter, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., was recognized as both a Top Tax and Top Accounting Firm.
  • Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas., was recognized as a Top Accounting Firm.
  • N&K CPAs, headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, was recognized as a Top Accounting Firm.

For more information on the USA Today Top 100 Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, please visit: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/taxes/2026/02/03/most-recommended-tax-accounting-firms-in-2026/88044505007/


About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at www.cpamerica.org.

