Experience the Magic of Butterbeer™ Season with Official Club House® Harry Potter™ Products

LONDON, Ontario, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the Club House® brand is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to conjure two enchanting new products inspired by Butterbeer™, the wizarding world’s iconic flavour. The new Club House® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar and Extract bring Hogsmeade’s frothy favourite straight to Muggle kitchens everywhere—no Floo Powder required.

"We’re proud to collaborate with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to share the magic of Butterbeer™ with fans across Canada,” said Traci Wildish, Vice President, Canada Consumer Sales & Marketing at McCormick & Co., Inc. “Whether it’s a sprinkle of our Club House® McCormick® Butterbeer™ Finishing Sugar or a dash of the Extract, Canadians can bring a touch of wizarding wonder to their kitchens—transforming everyday desserts and drinks into something truly spellbinding.”



The Limited-Edition Lineup Includes:

Club House® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar ($5.99 MSRP): No foolish wand-waving or silly incantations—just robust, melt-in-your-mouth, butterscotch deliciousness that adds a sprinkle of enchantment to your everyday favourites. Mix a dash or two into cookie or brownie batter to add the buttery sweetness of cooked caramel and a hint of vanilla to every bite (and maybe even earn a few extra house points from Professor McGonagall).



Club House® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Extract ($14.99 MSRP): Reminiscent of the foam on a mug of Butterbeer™, create a captivating taste experience by adding a few drops to your favourite recipes like pancakes and cupcakes, to ice cream floats and hot chocolate. The iconic flavour is sure to provide an enchanting blend of smooth caramel and a creamy sweetness that you won’t find in wizarding textbooks



Witches, Wizards, and Muggles alike can raise their goblets to Butterbeer™ Season with Club House® Harry Potter™ products rolling out across Canada for a limited time, while supplies last. Visit www.clubhouse.ca/en-ca/harry-potter to find a local retailer and ideas on how to make recipe magic at home. Fans can also follow Club House on Instagram and TikTok for inspiration and more product news and updates.



Media Note: To download high-res images and view recipes, click HERE (credit Club House®).

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavour. With over $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavours to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.



About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About The Harry Potter Franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King’s Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

Contact Data:



Jennifer Britton

North Strategic

jennifer.britton@northstrategic.com

Margaret Nam

McCormick & Company

Margaret_Nam@McCormick.com

Lindsay Kiesel

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Lindsay.Kiesel@wbd.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53d5cec3-9f86-48c5-bd23-d2434c851a41