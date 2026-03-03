Artefact Unveils Agentic AI Transformation Programs to Decouple Revenue Growth from Operating Costs

New York, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artefact, the global leader in data and AI transformation, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Transformation Programs. These initiatives are designed to help global enterprises move beyond "pilot purgatory" and achieve a fundamental shift in their economic engine: the ability to scale top-line revenue without a linear increase in headcount or operational costs.

Breaking the Linear Growth Trap

In the traditional enterprise model, scaling volume has historically required scaling costs. Artefact’s new programs aim to "decorrelate" this relationship. By transitioning from passive AI tools to autonomous Agentic systems, organizations can now handle exponential increases in complexity and volume while maintaining a stable cost base.

“Agentic AI isn't just a tech upgrade; it’s a new economic lever,” says Ghadi Hobeika, CEO of Artefact US. “To capture true value, you have to place big bets on your core processes. We don't just 'bolt on' AI—we help leaders redesign their most complex environments so that growth no longer carries the heavy tax of proportional cost increases.”

The Artefact Methodology: Simplify Before You Agentify

The program is built on a rigorous four-pillar strategy that prioritizes structural integrity over quick fixes:

Process Redesign & Simplification: We begin by attacking complexity. In large, fragmented environments, we first simplify and standardize core processes to create a "clean" runway for automation. Strategic Agentification: Once a process is optimized, we deploy autonomous agents capable of reasoning, decision-making, and executing end-to-end workflows. Data & Infra Foundations: We leverage Artefact’s deep heritage in DataOps and MLOps to ensure agents are fueled by trusted, governed, and real-time data architectures. Operational Leverage: The end goal is a transformed operating model where human potential is redirected from repetitive execution to high-value strategic oversight.

From Ambition to Assessment in 4 Weeks

To help organizations identify where Agentic AI will yield the highest ROI, Artefact is introducing the AI Quick Scan. This intensive diagnostic enables leaders to:

Audit high-impact processes for agentic potential.

high-impact processes for agentic potential. Quantify the expected "cost-to-revenue" decorrelation.

the expected "cost-to-revenue" decorrelation. Map the technical and data requirements for a full-scale rollout.

The AI Quick Scan provides a high-fidelity transformation roadmap in just 4 to 5 weeks, allowing enterprises to move from curiosity to a validated business case with unprecedented speed.

About Artefact

Artefact is a global leader in data-driven transformation, specializing in bridging the gap between data science and business value. With a footprint across the US, Europe, and Asia, Artefact partners with the world’s largest brands to build the foundations of the AI-powered enterprise.