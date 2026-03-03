Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 March 2026 at 5:30 p.m. EET

Sanoma delivered company’s own shares based on share plans

Sanoma has today delivered a total of 369,143 own shares (without consideration and after taxes) to 216 participants of its long-term share-based incentive plans. The share delivery is based on the Performance Share Plan 2023−2025 and Restricted Share Plan 2023−2025. More detailed information about the incentive plans is available on sanoma.com.

After the share delivery, Sanoma holds a total of 632,261 own shares.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

