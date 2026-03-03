Army National Guard Unveils “Disasterville” – A New Mixed-Realty Experience That Puts Students at the Center of Disaster Relief Missions – in Conversation with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The U.S. Army National Guard is bringing Disasterville—a new mixed-reality experience—to high schools nationwide, showing students how National Guard Soldiers respond to natural disasters and emergencies through hands-on simulations.

On Thursday, February 26, a nationwide media tour was conducted featuring Staff Sgt. Adam Szabo, a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier, who discussed what students can expect when they participate in Disasterville.

What is Disasterville?

Disasterville transforms high school gyms into full-scale, mission-oriented disaster zones. The activation features three 10-minute immersive missions to emphasize the teamwork, endurance, and decision-making skills of Army National Guard Soldiers. Working together in teams, students don virtual reality headsets and become Army National Guard Soldiers called to serve at the following sites:

• WILDFIRE: Amid a raging wildfire, teams work together to push back fires encroaching on a home in Disaster Canyon. Students will put out small wildfires, combine forces to push back larger flare ups, save animals, and dodge falling trees.

• FLOOD ZONE: After a major hurricane, civilians are fighting to stay above water on the streets they call home. Students will board their Zodiac and use headlamps to find and safely evacuate survivors while avoiding dangerous wildlife, and other lurking hazards.

• EARTHQUAKE: After a devastating earthquake, a train carrying hazardous chemicals and passengers derails, pinning civilians and spilling dangerous material, poisoning the air. Time ticks down as students arm themselves with the jaws of life to rescue survivors and clean up debris, all before the train gives way under its own weight.

Why is Disasterville important?

With a presence in 54 states and territories, the Army National Guard is a unique component of the U.S. Army where Soldiers serve part-time to support communities in their home state by responding to domestic emergencies and at the federal level as standby support for Active Duty Soldiers.

Many young Americans are unaware of the wide-ranging skills of National Guard Soldiers, and as the presence of natural disasters continue to rise in communities and around the country, the National Guard is giving students a front row seat to their critical role in disaster response. By participating in Disasterville, students are guided firsthand through high-tech, virtual missions and work together in teams to tackle each disaster the same way as the Guard, by combining communication, physical endurance, and ingenuity to save lives, landscape, and their communities.

Where will Disasterville be traveling?

Throughout February and March, Disasterville will visit select high schools in Detroit, Mich; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Omaha, Neb.

